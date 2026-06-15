FB pixel

Pakistan upgrading passport application biometrics, adding home delivery service

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Pakistan upgrading passport application biometrics, adding home delivery service
 

Pakistan is planning to upgrade the automated biometric identification system (ABIS) it uses for passport applications as part of an effort to improve the integrity and issuance of the travel documents.

The government has budgeted 530.3 million Pakistani rupees (approximately US$1.9 million) for the upgrades, which are being carried out under the Ministry of Interior under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Mettis Link News reports. That funding is expected to carry the upgrade to its conclusion and operational launch for the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports. The government has spent Rs 464.7 million ($1.7 million) on the passport biometrics modernization project so far.

The upgrade is intended to improve the biometric authentication system used for passport applications, as well as cybersecurity safeguards and overall passport issuance efficiency.

A request for proposals document shows the contract covers the supply, installation, integration and testing of the biometric system, plus a year of round-the-clock support. The virtualization hypervisor and servers must be from the same OEM and backed by a five-year warranty.

Bids were received by AIS-Net (Pvt) Ltd and Netcom Solutions, both of which were declared technically qualified.

The passport application biometrics upgrade is one of 22 ongoing projects for which the Interior Ministry will receive a budget of Rs 16 billion ($58 million) for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Pakistan is also introducing a doorstep delivery service for passports, according to Geo News. Officials said in a meeting earlier this year that deliveries for normal passports had already been reduced from 21 to 14 days. The government is also mandating that all passport offices across Pakistan go cashless, in an attempt to cut unauthorized middlemen out of the application process.

NADRA recently rolled out an upgraded version of its Pak ID mobile app, adding tools to make visa applications faster and less cumbersome.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK aims to lead the world with new age restrictions for social media, AI chatbots

After months of promises, the UK government has pulled the trigger on regulations to restrict social media sites for children…

 

EU rolls out new Eurodac system with facial biometrics, interoperability

The EU has announced that the new Eurodac system is officially in operation: the central biometric database for asylum seekers…

 

Bhutan to strengthen self-sovereign ID implementation with 50-in-5 membership

Bhutan has joined the 50-in-5 campaign as the 39th member in a move that underlines its ambitions of boosting its…

 

EU supports Kenya to boost digital ID for cross-border trade, land verification

The European Union (EU) has pledged to offer a total package of €102 million ($US118 million) in funding support for…

 

DRC launches RDC-Pass digital ID platform under 20-year PPP with Trident

The Democratic Republic of Congo has launched RDC-Pass, a national digital identity platform that will serve as a foundation for…

 

As identity infrastructure scales, governance becomes the differentiator

Biometrics bound to credentials increasingly underpin the trust infrastructure of digital life, yet as digital systems reach deployment, they are…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS