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Partnerships, validation expand options for device-bound authentication

Launch from Hirsch and Unibeam, Yubico validation and Intercede-Swissbit integration
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Partnerships, validation expand options for device-bound authentication
 

Security and access control company Hirsch has launched a SIM-based multi-factor authentication solution powered by technology from SIM authentication startup Unibeam.

The new SecureSIM combines the device factor with identity data bound to secure SIM hardware for enterprise-grade authentication, according to the partners’ announcement. The companies say it avoids common MFA weaknesses like OTP interception, the costs and operational burden of additional physical tokens and complex integration or user training.

Hirsch also sells biometric authentication devices, and adds SecureSIM to an MFA portfolio that also includes SecureKey FIDO hardware keys and SecurePass cards.

Unibeam raised $6 million in seed funding last year to develop its cryptographic authentication technology.

Yubico FIPS validation, Intercede-Swissbit tie-up expand

Yubico has announced that NIST has granted its YubiHSM 2 FIPS hardware security keys FIPS 140-3 validation through the cryptographic module validation program. The CMVP certificate specifies that the cryptographic module meets Security Level 3.

The company’s YubiKey 5 FIPS Series became the only authenticator authorized for PKI credentials from the U.S. Department of Defense and FIDO2 passkeys when it was validated for FIPS in May.

Intercede and Swissbit have expanded their partnership to active development of an end-to-end FIDO2 Passkey that can implement post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The Intercede MyID authentication product suite will be integrated with Swissbit’s Passkey hardware tokens.

“A passkey is only as trustworthy as the system that issued it and the cryptography underneath it,” comments Swissbit Head of Authentication Alexander Summmerer in the announcement. “Doing this end to end with Intercede means customers get one quantum-safe chain, not a set of parts they have to stitch together themselves.”

Swissbit has been integrating its physical security keys with technology from partners like NXP for physical access control and HID for unified enterprise access control.

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