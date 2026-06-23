Philippines immigration proposes biometric leap as Caiss project advances

The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) is pushing for a modernization of the country’s border security infrastructure, proposing a nationwide system built around biometrics and data analytics by U.S.-based civil aviation company Securiport.

The updated system would help in identifying criminals, human traffickers and other high‑risk travellers across all major ports of entry, BI argues in a revised project information memorandum.

The plan is focused on the Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services (Caiss) project, a Philippine Peso 10.74 billion (US$175.81 million) public‑private partnership. The proposal is currently undergoing interagency review.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the system is designed as an end‑to‑end upgrade of the country’s border management architecture that would cover passenger processing, data collection, risk scoring and intelligence‑driven screening, The Manila Times reports.

The Caiss platform would be deployed across 11 international airports as well as the Zamboanga international seaport and six border crossing stations. It would introduce a suite of biometric and AI‑enabled tools.

This would include contactless facial recognition e‑gates, biometric self‑service kiosks, criminal record search engines, advanced passenger information systems and fraud detection technology. The system is intended to align with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The project was proposed by Securiport through the Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines, according to the memo.

Sandoval said one of the project’s most significant capabilities is its ability to sort and analyze passenger data using customized security parameters, allowing immigration officers to focus on individuals who match specific risk profiles.

She argued that the Philippines needs to modernize quickly to keep pace with countries that already rely on biometric‑driven border controls. Fellow Southeast Asian countries are deploying biometrics at ports, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, while Singapore is arguably the leading implementor.

A key feature of the proposal is a guaranteed technology refresh every four years, ensuring the system remains current without additional government spending. The financing model follows a user‑pays approach, meaning only travellers who use the service would shoulder the cost, insulating the wider public from fees.

The Caiss project has already passed through a Swiss challenge — a process allowing rival firms to submit competing bids — but no alternative proposals were filed. It has also been reviewed by the Department of Finance, Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General. Sandoval stressed, however, that the proposal is still under evaluation and no contract has been signed.

The BI acknowledges concerns about potential user fees but says public feedback will be considered as the government weighs the benefits of modernization against affordability and accessibility. The agency also emphasized that it will follow the policy direction of the national government and the president when adopting new technologies.

The revised project information memorandum for the Caiss project, dated to April 27, can be found here.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | border security | contactless biometrics | facial recognition | Philippines | public-private partnerships | Securiport