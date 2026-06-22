Philippines pushes AI-powered government as eGovPH adoption surges

The Philippines is expanding its Google Cloud partnership to deploy AI across government services, strengthen cyber defences and upgrade connectivity. The eGovPH app is growing rapidly and rising digital threats are prompting new safety measures and proposed laws against troll farms and deepfakes.

DICT deepens Google Cloud partnership with AI agents for gov’t service delivery

A Philippines government agency is furthering its partnership with a U.S. tech giant to bring artificial intelligence agents to e-government platforms.

The country’s Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Google Cloud are expanding their existing partnership to deploy AI agents into public service delivery, GovInsider reports.

The AI agents will be integrated across platforms including digital ID and the so-called mobile super-app. These agents could fulfill an important accessibility function.

The Philippines is an archipelagic country of many languages and dialects, while some may lack digital literacy or have other accessibility needs. These AI agents could allow users to speak or text in their local language to access services like registering a business, checking healthcare facilities opening hours and applying for disaster relief.

The Philippines is integrating Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace into its government e‑procurement platform, eMarketplace, which launched in early 2026 on Google Cloud infrastructure. The DICT plans to deploy the Gemini Enterprise app, which is the main interface for building and using AI agents, to more than 50,000 public officers. This could enable queries and the synthesis of government data via natural‑language prompts.

Use cases include tasks like retrieving all pending building permit applications across multiple systems in seconds. The government will track usage, productivity gains, cost savings and satisfaction as it expands access to over 200,000 officers within 18 months.

Scaling will rely on interoperability, with built‑in connectors linking Gemini Enterprise outputs to Google Workspace and third‑party tools such as Microsoft 365.

With more power comes more threats. The DICT’s Cybersecurity Bureau is forming a cross‑agency cyber defence alliance, supported by Google Cloud, to counter rising AI‑driven threats.

Security teams from 56 agencies — expanding to 90 by month’s end — will use Google Cloud’s Cybershield platform for unified, whole‑of‑government threat detection and response. The alliance will also support cybersecurity operations for the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Summit.

To handle the increased data demands of AI‑powered services, Google and Pacific Connect are extending the Taiwan‑Philippines‑US subsea cable. This should enable higher capacity, lower‑cost connectivity.

This will allow DICT to improve free public Wi‑Fi, strengthen e‑government services, and give residents and businesses better access to advanced global AI tools.The government is integrating these new cable systems with local networks and the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure corridor.

eGovPH app grows sevenfold

The Philippines’ eGovPH app has recorded over 800 million transactions and 56 million downloads since its January 2024 launch, according to DICT Undersecretary for E‑Government David Almirol Jr.

Usage has grown sevenfold in the past year, now averaging 100,000 downloads per day and surpassing the government’s original target of reaching 30 million users by 2028, reports the Philippine News Agency.

Built entirely in‑house, eGovPH serves as a one‑stop platform for digital IDs, permits, licences, complaints, among others, and integrating services from more than 1,300 government systems. It is one of 28 platforms under the DICT’s e‑Government Office and is central to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s push to streamline public services and reduce red tape.

The surge in adoption has strained the platform’s infrastructure, causing a five‑hour outage in April after cloud resources were exhausted. DICT has since activated backup and redundancy systems and is coordinating with the Department of Budget and Management for additional funding to support continued growth.

The app’s expansion is backed by the E‑Governance Act (RA 12254), signed in 2025, which mandates all government agencies to bring their services online and integrate them into eGovPH.

However, challenges remain. In an editorial, Inquirer.net argues that the e-gov app is only “halfway there” as it still struggles with two major hurdles. These are that many Filipinos don’t know it exists, and institutions don’t consistently accept the digital credentials it provides.

Even though the platform now consolidates IDs and services from multiple agencies, public awareness remains low because government communication tends to highlight individual services rather than the value of the unified app.

Acceptance is an even bigger barrier. Digital IDs are officially recognized, but real‑world use is uneven. The op-ed highlights how some banks accept them without issue, while other government entities still demand printed copies. Every rejection undermines trust and reinforces the idea that physical documents are still necessary.

Until agencies apply consistent standards and citizens understand what the platform offers, it argues, the eGov app risks remaining a powerful but underused tool.

In a cyber threats hotspot, the Philippines steps up defences

The Philippines is stepping up efforts to protect citizens online as digital use becomes central to daily life. At the first Digital Bayanihan Safety Summit, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda urged government, tech platforms, civil society and families to work together against scams, cybercrime, misinformation, deepfakes and child exploitation.

Major platforms outlined new safety measures. Meta’s youth‑focused protections and Screen Smart Philippines, TikTok’s safety‑by‑design tools and proactive moderation, and Google’s work on misinformation, digital literacy and AI skills training across ASEAN.

Law enforcement agencies reported stronger crackdowns on online fraud, illegal account sales, and exploitation, according to the DICT, alongside expanded cyber investigation capabilities. In April, the government signed an inter-agency memorandum of agreement (MOA) to tackle disinformation, deepfakes and digitally manipulated media.

The summit also featured discussions on cybersecurity, digital literacy, platform accountability, and responsible AI use, giving participants practical tools and a clearer understanding of online risks. It concluded with a joint commitment from DICT, industry and civil society to build a safer, more trustworthy digital environment as the country accelerates its digital transformation.

Concurrently, the Philippine National Police has endorsed proposals for a new law targeting troll farms and AI‑generated deepfakes. They warn that existing statutes are no longer sufficient against large‑scale, coordinated digital disinformation. PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said AI‑driven harassment, deepfakes and organized troll networks now pose risks to public order, institutional trust and national security.

He called for stronger coordination with agencies such as the NBI and DICT, and said the PNP’s Anti‑Cybercrime Group will intensify efforts to monitor and dismantle suspected disinformation operations.

Article Topics

AI agents | cybersecurity | deepfakes | digital government | digital ID | eGovPH | identity security | Philippines