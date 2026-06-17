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Precise says its contactless palm recognition achieves 1-in-100M FAR

New results underpin the company's expansion into physical access control with Palm Access Pro
| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Precise says its contactless palm recognition achieves 1-in-100M FAR
 

Precise Biometrics has announced that its newest touchless palm recognition technology has achieved a False Accept Rate (FAR) of better than one in 100 million, meaning that only one out of 100 million authentication attempts incorrectly grants access to an unauthorized person.​

The technology combines biometric matching and anti-spoofing while maintaining low latency, which the company says eliminates the traditional trade-off between security and user experience.

The company’s CEO, Joakim Nydemark, says that the achievement opens new commercial opportunities, including new market segments. The technology is included in the firm’s recently launched physical access control product, Palm Access Pro.​

“Biometrics is becoming foundational across digital and physical security, and organizations expect maximum security combined with a frictionless user experience,” says Nydemark. “Achieving security performance beyond 1 in 100 million while maintaining very low latency is a major milestone that demonstrates the strength of our biometric technology.”​

The company adds that its AI models were trained on both biometric data and synthetic images.

​Precise is targeting the physical security sector as part of its merger with Fingerprint Cards. The two companies said they were combining their forces to create a “Nordic biometric powerhouse” capable of competing in the international market.

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