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Raonsecure expands digital credentials platform for students

New partnerships will expand use of Raonsecure's blockchain-based platform for managing student identities, achievements and digital credentials
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Schools
Raonsecure expands digital credentials platform for students
 

Raonsecure is expanding integration of its identity and competency verification system into digital ID systems for education organizations.

The company signed a business agreement with the Beautiful School Movement Headquarters and Future&More to provide its Lifelong Career Data Management Platform, which allows institutions to access digital records of student’s identities and academic histories via a “highly reliable digital authentication system” of digital badges and digital IDs.

School records of various student activities can be dispersed across documents or systems. The blockchain-based OmniOne Digital ID scheme aims to give students a place to collect and track on-campus projects, volunteer work, certification acquisition, participation in clubs and career exploration, and other resume-building details.

The report posits the arrangement as a model for authentication and digital trust frameworks applied to education. “This project will be a starting point for recording students’ identities and growth experiences on a Web3-based trust infrastructure and connecting them to actual use,” says Kim Chang-su, head of the service business division at Raonsecure. “We will continue to help build an educational environment where each student’s diverse competencies are recognized fairly and with high credibility through Web3 technology.”

Raonsecure recently confirmed plans to expand its digital trust infrastructure business in Japan, where it has surpassed 10 million users.

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