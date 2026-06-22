RealSense unveils AI-native depth camera with face detection roadmap

RealSense has shown off the D585 Pro at Automate 2026, a new depth camera aimed at improving AI‑driven perception systems for robots. Robotics is driving edge‑based sensing, with these cameras also offering biometrics uses.

The device is described as an “AI‑native” platform built around a custom Gen 5 system‑on‑chip that fuses depth sensing, image processing and on‑camera AI inference in a single unit. RealSense says primary use cases include humanoid robots, robotic navigation, industrial automation systems and robotic arms performing inspections.

The D585 Pro’s architecture mirrors the sensing pipelines used in advanced identity systems. High‑resolution depth, dual RGB, IR projection and on‑device AI accelerators feature in many biometric stacks.

RealSense is leaning into a software‑defined model as the D585 Pro ships with on‑camera depth processing. Person detection is in beta. Planned SDK releases will add visual‑inertial odometry, occupancy grid generation and face detection to existing hardware.

The approach of deploying once and upgrading continuously follows what is being increasingly seen in biometric devices. Companies are often using firmware‑level AI improvements rather than new sensors, selling the update as avoiding friction.

While RealSense is targeting robotics, the ability to run person detection and face detection directly on the camera means biometrics uses are possible independent of the robot or via a robotic system. The need for accuracy and versatility and intelligence is leading to convergence.

The D585 Pro delivers more than twice the depth quality of previous RealSense models, enabling the perceiving of fine‑grained detail at distances under 15cm — a range where traditional depth sensors struggle. With a 120×100-degree field of view, 60 FPS capture and a 10‑meter operating range, the camera is designed to support everything from humanoid manipulation to warehouse‑scale navigation.

RealSense says multiple global robotics developers are already evaluating the device as they look to simplify perception stacks and shift more intelligence to the edge. The company is also introducing Perception Studio, a beta program within the RealSense 2.0 SDK that gives developers early access to new capabilities. Initial features include sub‑3cm close‑range depth on existing D400‑series cameras and person‑detection tools aimed at safety and human‑robot interaction.

The camera is expected to ship in Q1 2027.

Article Topics

depth camera | edge AI | face biometrics | face detection | person detection | RealSense | robots