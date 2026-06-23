Regula expands ID verification capabilities for Uber in Poland

Uber is deploying identity verification from Regula Forensics in more cities in Poland. A release says that the expanded partnership will also see Regula 7320 mobile document readers support driver identity verification across Uber’s infrastructure in the country, following the rollout of Regula 7029 document verification workstations with built-in touchscreen.

Iwona Kruk, head of comms for Uber CEE, says that “as we grow into new cities, it is critical that every driver undergoes the same thorough verification process. Building a nationwide verification system means ensuring that standards remain consistent everywhere – and Regula’s solutions help us achieve that border-grade verification level at scale while keeping the process efficient and reliable.”

Regula’s 7320 mobile document readers will add flexibility to Uber’s verification operations, enabling fast and accurate identity document inspection through advanced imaging and a range of light sources, even outside traditional office environments and in locations where full-scale infrastructure has not yet been established.

“As verification volumes grow, so does the risk of sophisticated document fraud slipping in unnoticed,” says Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula. “Our solutions are designed to help detect even subtle signs of tampering and ensure that only authentic documents are accepted. This is particularly important in large, distributed verification networks, such as Uber is creating across Poland, where consistent and reliable checks are essential to prevent fraudulent users from entering the platform.

Both Regula 7029 document verification workstations and Regula 7320 mobile document readers are powered by Regula Document Reader SDK, enabling automated authenticity checks under multiple light sources, cross-verification of data from the visual inspection zone, RFID chip, and MRZ, as well as face matching.

Uber’s relationship with Regula in Poland dates back to 2024, when the firm installed Regula 70X9 scanners at Uber Verification Centers in Warsaw, Krakow and Poznan.

Article Topics

document reader | document verification | identity verification | Poland | Regula | Uber