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ROC rolls up ZTC digital forensics into end-to-end biometric investigative platform

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
ROC rolls up ZTC digital forensics into end-to-end biometric investigative platform
 

ROC has struck a deal to acquire Virginia-based digital forensics developer Zuccaro Technical Consulting (ZTC) that gives it the capabilities to offer an end-to-end investigative biometric video intelligence platform.

ROC is paying $500,000 in cash upfront for ZTC, plus restricted common stock in ROC worth approximately $2.5 million. The agreement also includes further grants of restricted stock units in ROC for ZTC employees as equity-based compensation. ZTC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the U.S. facial recognition and video analytics provider.

The acquisition positions ROC for long-term growth through offering mission-critical solutions to government and public-safety customers, the company says in announcing the deal. ZTC will continue serving its government customers, which ROC expects will allow it to pursue further contract opportunities.

The Vision AI platform from ROC expands with the addition of ZTC’s digital forensics capabilities to ROC Evidence. ZTC also provides on-site software development and expert forensic support.

“With the addition of ZTC, we have taken a highly strategic, financially disciplined, and transformative step in the expansion of ROC Evidence and our broader Vision AI platform,” says B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC, in the company announcement. “We believe the combination of ZTC’s forensics capabilities and long-term customer relationships, with ROC Evidence’s next-generation digital evidence management, will define our competitive market position, add durable recurring revenue and unlock a new source of larger, long-duration pipeline opportunities.”

Swann used similar language in discussing ROC’s $24 million IPO with the Biometric Update Podcast in April, saying it gives the opportunity to “scale in a really disciplined way.” He also told Cheddar the week of the company’s Nasdaq debut that ROC is targeting “full suite capabilities” that provide “all things biometrics, all things video analytics, all things digital evidence.”

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