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Rwanda accelerates biometric enrollment ahead of digital ID switch

More than 4 million people have enrolled in Rwanda’s fingerprint, iris and face biometric digital ID program
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Rwanda accelerates biometric enrollment ahead of digital ID switch
 

Rwandan authorities say more than 4.4 million people have been biometrically enrolled in the country’s new national digital identity system as Rwanda prepares for a full transition to digital ID by 2027.

The National Identification Agency (NIDA) has been leading nationwide enrollment efforts, capturing fingerprints, iris and face biometrics as part of the rollout.

NIDA Director General Josephine Mukesha told The New Times that enrollment campaigns have already been completed in several districts, with registration teams now operating across the Eastern Province before moving to the Northern and Western Provinces.

Mukesha said the exercise has so far proceeded without major issues and that biometric registration will continue beyond the current nationwide campaign, with biometric kits expected to be deployed permanently to sector offices.

The digital ID system is intended to support secure access to public and private sector services through a single digital identity credential and streamlined identity verification.

Authorities have also launched public awareness campaigns to address misconceptions around biometric enrollment and encourage adoption, working with community leaders and local officials.

Rwanda launched the nationwide enrollment effort last year under the $200 million Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project (RDAP), which has been underway since 2022.

The legislative framework for the system was introduced in 2023 as part of Rwanda’s broader digital transformation and digital public infrastructure strategy.

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