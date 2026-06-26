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Socure, Token strengthen security leadership amid AI fraud surge

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Socure, Token strengthen security leadership amid AI fraud surge
 

The digital ID sector continues to secure its executive teams as vendors prepare for more sophisticated AI-driven fraud and enterprise security demands.

Socure has named cybersecurity veteran Mark Carter chief information security officer, while biometric authentication firm Token has added former Fortune 500 CISO Torrell Funderburk to its Industry Advisory Board.

Carter brings senior security leadership experience at Navan, Tesla, Vimeo, and Salesforce to the new role at Socure. He will oversee enterprise security, cyber risk, governance, compliance, resilience, and IT strategy for the expanding IDV provider. Socure’s annual recurring revenue has surpassed $340 million and adoption of its identity and fraud platform grows.

Token’s appointment reflects a similar focus on securing enterprise identity. Funderburk previously led security programs at Sealed Air and Maestro Health and now heads cyber resilience company Overspace.

Funderburk will help guide development of Token’s biometric identity assurance platform, which combines cryptographic authentication with on-device biometrics.

The appointments continue a broader trend of identity and biometric companies strengthening executive teams to support growth. Earlier this week, Thales, 1Kosmos, and Unico announced leadership appointments, following executive moves at AstreaX, Trinsic, Veriff, and ROC. This industry-wide reshuffling underscores how aggressively digital ID firms are racing to shore up leadership.

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