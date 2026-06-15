State Department moves to buy Clearview AI licenses for Colombia police

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia is moving to award a firm fixed-price purchase order for Clearview AI “facial recognition investigation software licenses” for Colombian police.

The solicitation is notable because it would place one of the most controversial facial recognition tools in the hands of Colombian government units through a U.S.-funded foreign law enforcement assistance program.

The acquisition also comes as facial recognition systems have become a central flashpoint in the debate over biometric surveillance.

Documents frame the purchase as a software license and training package. But the practical effect would be to extend Clearview’s reach through a U.S. foreign law enforcement assistance channel, adding another example of how biometric search tools are moving across borders through security cooperation programs.

According to INL, Clearview AI is the only brand that can meet the Bogotá Embassy’s requirements.

While the statement of work describes the acquisition as “Clearview for DIPRO units,” the procurement documents do not further define the unit other than to make references to Colombian National Police confidentiality agreements and donation of the licenses to Colombia.

DIPRO stands for the Dirección de Protección y Servicios Especiales of the Colombian National Police, Colombia’s Directorate for Protection and Special Services.

DIPRO is responsible for directing and coordinating police services involving protection of children and adolescents, tourism, cultural and religious heritage, people with verified risk levels, vulnerable or vital assets, and national infrastructure.

DIPRO also includes specialized components such as Protección a Dignatarios e Instalaciones which protects at-risk people and government or diplomatic facilities and tourism police functions.

The technical specifications call for two one-year software licenses, one for five users and another for ten users. Each must include certified online training.

That training must include at least eight hours of onboarding, be conducted in a closed or private session, be available for the relevant group of users, and include Spanish-speaking training staff. The training must cover the main areas of the tool.

The documents say the licenses must be delivered and installed no more than 30 days after award, with training provided no more than 15 days after the licenses are assigned. Training is to be conducted remotely.

The items being acquired “will be donated to the government of the ultimate destination, Colombia.” It also requires the contractor to ensure that all items are prepared for safe shipment and include any necessary export approvals, licenses and paperwork.

That language places the procurement squarely within the long-running U.S. model of using INL assistance to equip foreign police and security forces.

INL programs frequently support partner governments with equipment, training and technical assistance tied to counter-narcotics, public safety, and law enforcement operations.

The notice does not identify the particular cases or investigative uses for which Colombian units would use Clearview. It also does not disclose the estimated value of the purchase order.

The Colombia procurement comes as facial recognition remains under scrutiny because of documented wrongful arrests and concerns that law enforcement agencies can treat algorithmic matches as stronger evidence than they are.

The INL documents include confidentiality requirements tied to both the U.S. government and the Colombian National Police. The contractor and its employees must not disclose nonpublic information learned through performance of the contract without authorization.

The contractor also must sign a confidentiality agreement with the Colombia National Police and ensure that information provided during performance is not disclosed to third parties or used for purposes outside the contract.

The State Department requires compliance with U.S. export control laws and regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, if applicable.

The contractor is responsible for obtaining any required export licenses or approvals for hardware, technical data, software or technical assistance.

Article Topics

biometrics | Clearview AI | Colombia | facial recognition | law enforcement | U.S. Government