STMicroelectronics adds post-quantum security for mobile IDs, payments, access

STMicroelectronics has introduced the PQC-accelerated ST54M secure mobile chip that integrates multiple secure functions to reduce the integration complexity on constrained mobile motherboards.

The ST54M is a monolithic, single-die solution that features a near-field communication (NFC) unit for contactless transactions, an embedded Secure Element (eSE) for secure applications, and an embedded SIM for connectivity. The company says ST54M helps mobile device makers prepare for the post-quantum security requirements expected around 2030.

ST describes the chip secure microcontroller to include a KECCAK hardware accelerator for NTT, ML-KEM, and ML-DSA post-quantum cryptography algorithms. Keccak is the cryptographic foundation of SHA-3 and SHAKE functions that are used as primitives in post-quantum cryptographic schemes.

Performing post-quantum cryptographic operations in software can add latency, power, and implementation challenges. But by moving PQC-related operations into ST54M dedicated hardware can maintain execution speed and energy efficiency.

“With ST54M, we are extending our mobile-convergence platform to help customers address evolving security challenges while supporting the rich set of services users now expect from their devices,” says David Richetto, Connected Security Group VP, Division General Manager at STMicroelectronics.

Secure credential layer behind mobile biometrics

In a smartphone architecture, biometric authentication verifies the user’s identity locally. When a user authorizes a mobile payment with face or fingerprint authentication, the device verifies the biometric match before allowing the wallet or payment application to proceed.

However, high-value credentials such as payment tokens, transit applications, or mobile identity credentials are protected in secure hardware rather than exposed to the general application environment. Once the user is verified, the mobile platform can authorize access to a protected wallet, payment, identity, or access-control credential handled by secure hardware such as ST54M.

In that model, ST54M can protect secure applications and credentials, support cryptographic operations, and handle contactless communication through its integrated NFC controller. Therefore, chips like ST54M will form part of the hardware foundation for biometric trust. It protects the underlying credentials and supports the cryptographic integrity of mobile transactions.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | digital ID | microchips | mobile biometrics | NFC | post-quantum cryptography | secure element | smartphones | STMicroelectronics