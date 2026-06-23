Stopping deepfake fraud with IAD: Live webinar to reveal insiders’ perspective

The proliferation of deepfakes and the AI tools cybercriminals use to create them has made biometric injection attack detection (IAD) table stakes for remote identity verification and authentication systems, across industry verticals and around the world.

To help organizations understand this emerging technology, what makes it effective and what IAD technology provider to select, Biometric Update is hosting a webinar on Thursday, June 25 at 11am EDT. Experts from IAD providers Mitek and Innovatrics and pioneering biometrics test laboratory BixeLab will discuss the threat landscape, how IAD prevents sophisticated fraud, and key findings from the 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Synthetic identities and biometric spoofs made with generative AI and delivered through virtual cameras and bypass attacks are forecast to increase to more than 300 million attacks by 2028, according to the report. People are not able to consistently identify deepfakes with the naked eye, and governments are building IAD requirements into identity systems to maintain their integrity, adding another driver to a fast-growing market.

Panelists will discuss the differences between IAD, presentation attack detection and deepfake detection, different implementation options and the evolving standards landscape.

Goode Intelligence CEO and Chief Analyst Alan Goode will review the forces shaping the dynamic market for biometric IAD and share insights from his research into how it is growing – and how fast.

Live attendees will have a chance to pose their questions to the panel about IAD and how to choose the right provider for their application.

Register now to join the webinar this coming Thursday to gain the knowledge you need to make an informed choice of an IAD provider and protect your business from deepfake fraud.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometrics | fraud prevention | IAD certification | injection attack detection | webinar