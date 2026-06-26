Tasmania removes driver photos from national face biometrics database

Tasmania’s government has pulled 468,000 driver’s licence photos from a national facial recognition database over concerns about biometric data security.

Pulse Tasmania reports that the images were uploaded to a segregated section of the National Driver Licence Facial Recognition Solution between December 2018 and December 2020, without the consent of license holders and before federal laws were in place to govern the system.

“In July last year, noting we have not entered into a participation agreement with the Australian government, we have chosen to have all of the Tasmanian driver’s licence images removed and associated data removed from that system,” says deputy secretary of transport Cynthia Heydon.

Meg Webb, a member of Tasmania’s Legislative Council who has pushed since 2020 for the images to be removed, says the move is welcome. But she notes the contradiction inherent in a potential state government mandate for biometric verification at gambling venues.

“If the safety of Tasmanians’ sensitive facial and biometric data cannot be guaranteed when held by a national government database, how on earth can it be considered safe when collected by state gambling venues?” Webb says.

The proposal, which includes mandatory facial recognition at venues with gaming machines (or “pokies”) replaces plans for a pre-commitment card.

In a grisly tidbit of irony, the Tasmanian government recently apologized for a scandal over biometric consent of a different kind. An investigation found that, between 1966 and 1991, autopsy doctors donated bodies (or parts of them) to a museum for display without families’ consent. According to the BBC, pathologists may have “actively sourced” 177 human specimens for display.

Article Topics

biometric database | biometric matching | biometrics | data privacy | driver's license | facial recognition | gambling | Tasmania