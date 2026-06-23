Thailand Post launches verifiable credentials wallet with ShareRing

Thailand’s official postal service is getting a major digital wallet upgrade that could mark the beginning of a whole verifiable credentials ecosystem.

Thailand Post has launched a verifiable credential wallet within its Prompt Post app — Prompt Pass. Prompt Pass is a VC wallet that’s privacy-first, tamper-proof, W3C verifiable and uses Self-Sovereign Identity and Zero-Knowledge Proof.

Prompt Pass was developed by three partners: Turnkey Communication Services (TKC), which focuses on national infrastructure; Transformational, focusing on institutional adoption; and ShareRing, the verifiable credential engine. ShareRing is DIATF certified and joined Australia’s age assurance technology trial in 2025.

The first documents Prompt Pass will hold are Digital Transcripts issued with Siam Business Administration Technological College (SBAC). This will enable students to receive their academic records as tamper-proof digital credentials and use them instantly and portably, such as at SBAC Career Day 2026.

This means graduates can share their academic record with employers on the spot, eliminating the need to carry around paper records, while the credentials are verified and not easily forged.

For students this will mean greater convenience, but it doesn’t stop there.

The roadmap indicates a journey to more comprehensive usability. ShareRing says the next stage will bring in a network of Thai universities later this year, while talks are underway across financial services, the hospitality sector and public administration.

“Each new issuer makes every wallet more useful, and that network effect is the whole point of building shared infrastructure rather than another isolated app,” ShareRing said.

TKC is a full service digital infrastructure provider headquartered in Bangkok. Founded in 2002 the company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in January 2022. For ShareRing, TKC is indispensable with expertise in telecommunications, cybersecurity and scaling digital systems.

Meanwhile, Transformational works directly with corporations and state-owned enterprises to implement adoption and acceptance. The digital transformation partner is led by Ariya Banomyong, previously a country head for Google Thailand and managing director of Line Thailand. ShareRing is invested in Transformational with a “strategic equity stake” and they collaborate on the ground in Thailand as “genuine partners,” the company says.

Thailand Post operates under the country’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. Thailand Post’s digital wallet operates under the ISO/IEC 27001 2022 standard and is aligned with the standards of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA).

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | ShareRing | student ID | Thailand | verifiable credentials