Thales develops upgradeable eID for Estonia

Estonia has begun issuing upgraded electronic identity (eID) cards featuring secure elements intended to strengthen long-term cybersecurity resilience.

The rollout is led by the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board in partnership with Thales. The eight-year agreement covers the full lifecycle of national identity documents, from issuance to personalization. The agreement covers citizens, residents, diplomats, refugees and applicants for international protection.

The new eID cards introduce security features designed to adapt to rapidly changing cyber threats. Officials say the cards’ embedded technologies can be upgraded over time, allowing Estonia to respond to emerging risks without requiring users to replace their physical documents.

The redesigned national ID card combines greater physical durability with enhanced digital security. Features including translucent polycarbonate materials, transparent edges and multiple optical elements are designed to improve verification and resist counterfeiting.

Beyond physical safeguards, the cards’ software-driven capabilities allow remote updates, ensuring long-term protection for users conducting digital transactions. Thales will also manage issuance and lifecycle operations under the agreement.

“Estonia has long been a pioneer in digital identity, and we are proud to support the next chapter of this remarkable journey,” says Nathalie Gosset, VP of identity and biometric solutions at Thales. “These new cards combine advanced document design with strong cybersecurity foundations, ensuring resilience against emerging threats.”

The new solution complies with the European Union’s eIDAS regulation, ensuring interoperability and secure access to digital services across EU member states. “Estonia’s digital ecosystem depends on the trust citizens place in their identity documents,” says Liis Valk, head of identity and status bureau, Estonian Police and Border Guard Board. “Thales’ expertise has enabled us to bring world-class security features to every citizen.”

Article Topics

cybersecurity | digital ID | e-ID | Estonia | national ID | secure element | Thales Digital Identity and Security