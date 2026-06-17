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Thales to overhaul identity infrastructure for US health data giant Availity

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Healthcare Biometrics
Thales to overhaul identity infrastructure for US health data giant Availity
 

Thales has been chosen by Availity to modernize the identity systems that support one of the largest real‑time health information networks in the U.S.

Availity will deploy the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform to replace ageing tools that handle billions of transactions and millions of user authentications. Availity said its legacy systems were struggling under rising demand.

The network connects providers, payers and technology partners. Identity is the entry point for tasks such as eligibility checks and claims processing, but as volumes grew, performance and reliability became harder to maintain. Mike Green, Availity’s chief information security officer, says providing a stable, scalable and secure foundation for identity across their network is their mission.

“As healthcare organizations face growing pressure to support always-on digital services, rising transaction volumes, and increasingly interconnected user environments, we needed to modernize our identity infrastructure to reduce operational complexity, strengthen resilience, and deliver seamless experiences for our customers and partners while preparing for future growth,” he explains.

The Thales platform introduces a centralized identity layer to manage secure access across Availity’s environment. It supports adaptive authentication, consent management and delegated administration for B2B relationships. It is also built to handle high‑volume healthcare workloads with less friction for users. The migration was carried out through a structured transition to avoid disruption to critical services.

Danny DeVreeze, VP of identity and access management at Thales, said identity must not become a point of failure in systems where uptime is essential. He said even small disruptions can ripple across healthcare operations, which is why organizations are treating identity as core infrastructure. Identity Fusion, Availity’s long‑time IAM consultancy, advised on the project and supported the migration.

Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata, which is involved in palm vein biometrics in digital health records, has thoughts on the pace of digital identity implementation. The executive believes deployment is too slow, especially as the threat environment has changed, and as Imprivata is seeing non-human actors in the system. The full conversation is on the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast

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