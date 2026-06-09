Token appoints Dianne Liu to lead marketing

Token has appointed Dianne Liu as Vice President of Marketing as the company expands go-to-market efforts around biometric identity assurance amid rising enterprise concerns over AI-driven credential attacks.

Liu will lead marketing strategy and demand generation for TokenCore, the company’s biometric identity assurance platform, which combines on-device biometrics and cryptographic authentication to secure enterprise access systems.

The appointment comes as organizations face growing threats from phishing, deepfakes and AI-enabled social engineering attacks targeting traditional credentials and multi-factor authentication systems.

“Dianne has spent her career turning complex, technical products into real market momentum,” said Token CEO Kevin Surace. “As biometric identity assurance moves from an emerging idea to enterprise priority, she is exactly the leader we need to carry that story to the market.”

Liu previously held leadership roles at TechMD / 1nteger Security, ZAGENO, Pettable and Jobcase, focusing on cybersecurity and growth marketing.

Token has recently expanded its biometric authentication hardware portfolio with products including the TokenCore Node, a portable biometric authentication device designed for air-gapped and high-security environments.

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appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Token