FB pixel

TSA adds Google Wallet enrollment for PreCheck Touchless ID

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
TSA adds Google Wallet enrollment for PreCheck Touchless ID
 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has launched a partnership with Google Wallet that will allow eligible travelers to enroll in TSA PreCheck Touchless ID directly through the digital wallet app.

The program is designed to make it easier for TSA PreCheck members to use dedicated Touchless ID lanes, where facial comparison technology verifies a traveler’s identity without requiring the routine presentation of a physical ID or boarding pass.

Google Wallet is the first digital wallet to offer the enrollment feature, according to TSA and Google.

Travelers who check in with a participating airline and add their boarding pass to Google Wallet may see a “Get started” prompt if they have an eligible digital ID.

Selecting the prompt directs the traveler to a TSA consent page, where the traveler authorizes Google Wallet to share the relevant digital ID and boarding-pass information with TSA.

After TSA confirms the enrollment, Google Wallet updates the boarding pass with a TSA PreCheck Touchless ID indicator.

“Our collaboration with Google helps our trusted TSA PreCheck travelers enjoy the fastest route through airport security,” said TSA Modernization Acting Chief Innovation Officer Shelu Patel.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID is now available at 65 airports. The Google Wallet rollout is intended to expand access across participating airports and more than 100 TSA PreCheck airlines, rather than requiring travelers to enroll separately through an airline-specific process.

Travelers may still add a valid passport to their profile through Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, Southwest or United and manually opt in for each carrier. The Google Wallet option creates a more centralized pathway for eligible travelers who use participating airlines.

The expansion is another step in TSA’s continuing shift toward biometric and digital identity systems at airport checkpoints.

Participation remains voluntary, and availability will depend on whether a traveler is eligible, using a participating airline and departing from an airport equipped with TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

India considers nationwide facial recognition network for airports

India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) wants to deploy facial recognition cameras across all major Indian airports. It comes as…

 

Thales, 1Kosmos and Unico strengthen leadership teams for growth

A former chief executive of Airbus will be taking over the reins at Thales’ North American operations from next week….

 

UK tech secretary asks Ofcom to clarify what ‘highly effective age assurance’ looks like

There are plenty of answers to the question – and yet it has dogged the UK age assurance ecosystem since…

 

Persona sees ‘fraud slop’ pale next to simple presentation attacks in 2026 H1 report 

Persona has found simple presentation attacks to be the dominant form of selfie fraud. The identity company’s first-half 2026 report…

 

Parsing UK PM frontrunners’ positions on digital ID and age assurance

Will the presumptive new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham rip up Labour’s digital ID policy?  What about the Online Safety…

 

AI agents expose limits of traditional identity governance

Consider the case of olive oil. A high-quality bottle of extra virgin olive oil from Italy or Spain can be…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events