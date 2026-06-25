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UK Companies House claims early success in IDV process, corporate records cleanup

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Government Services
UK Companies House claims early success in IDV process, corporate records cleanup
 

Identity verification and a registry clean-up at the UK’s Companies House is progressing well, according to a new progress report. The “Third progress report on the implementation and operation of Parts 1 to 3 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023” (ECCTA) by the Department for Business & Trade shows optimism that the work to prevent corporate fraud and money laundering is having its intended effect.

Companies House began phasing in mandatory identity verification for directors and People with Significant Control last November, and passed 3.8 million individuals verified and linked to their corporate positions as of the end of March. Those who have completed identity verification through a Companies House service like GOV.UK One Login or an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP) receive a personal code they apply to any corporate appointments they hold.

Companies House introduced a new service for registering ACSPs in March, 2025. Either way, the checks rely on selfie biometrics, unless the director or PSC completes in-person or video call verification with the ACSP.

Ninety percent of those who have gone through the IDV process found it easy, according to a survey by Companies House, and 94 percent found the instructions clear.

Companies House expects another six to seven million people to complete IDV by this coming November.

Work on cleansing the register began even earlier than that: Companies House says 151,000 company addresses have been removed since March, 2024 to protect people from identity hijacking.

For those behind on their obligations, the report warns that financial penalties, referral to the Insolvency Service and even prosecution are on the way.

3M+ yet to verify identities still face financial risk

Meg Ogunsola, global head of entity management at corporate management and expansion consultancy Vistra, says that the era of Companies House functioning “as a passive filing service is firmly over, and enforcement is rapidly catching up with the ECCTA’s ambition. Companies House deserves credit for the progress it has made in cleaning up the register.”

However, Ogunsola points out that, “with 3 million individuals yet to verify their identities under the Act, the job is far from complete. With only around five months remaining until the 12-month transition period for mandatory identity verification ends, directors and PSCs are running out of time.

“Those who fail to prioritise identity verification, clean up their records and ensure governance data stands up to scrutiny now risk financial penalties, reputational damage and increased regulatory scrutiny when enforcement catches up.”

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