FB pixel

UN launches DPI Safeguards Accelerator program

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
UN launches DPI Safeguards Accelerator program
 

The UN has invited agencies and organizations to apply for the first DPI Safeguards Accelerator, a program that supports the development of digital public infrastructure (DPI) by identifying risks and formulating specific safeguards in areas such as digital identity, payments, data exchange and other systems.

Each member of the cohort will receive up to US$70,000 in funding over a six to nine-month period. The initiative is led by the United Nations Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (UN ODET) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with  50-in-5, Co-Develop and Open Government Partnership.

The DPI Safeguards Accelerator is based on the UN’s Universal DPI Safeguards Framework, which offers recommendations on addressing DPI risks, such as privacy vulnerability, digital insecurity and inadequate recourse, as well as risks to inclusion, arising from discrimination, unequal access, or other forms of exclusion.

​The accelerator offers two pathways, including one for UN entities and one for NGOs or civil society organizations working on DPI projects.

​Applications should focus on two types of work in the DPI safeguards area. System-level safeguards work includes identifying risks across a broader DPI system and making recommendations for governments and partners. Projects could include assessing safeguards, risks and gaps in specific areas such as digital IDs and developing action plans and roadmaps.

Issue-specific safeguards, on the other hand, cover specific safeguard measures within an ongoing DPI project. This could mean improving offline access or verification for people with limited connectivity, developing responsible data use, consent management, and data sharing, and addressing other tasks.

Applications are due by July 30th, 2026

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BioRugged launches biometric camera platform for European system integrators

BioRugged has developed a new camera platform for biometric enrollment, border control and law enforcement applications and in a new…

 

Rwanda’s digital ID rollout expands access for refugees

An ongoing biometric national ID registration drive in Rwanda is seen as a major chance for the government to strengthen…

 

UNICEF seeks partner to expand birth registration, legal identity in Tanzania

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched an expression of interest call to select a national non-governmental organization (NGO)…

 

AstreaX, Trinsic, Veriff and ROC tap leaders to scale adoption

A series of executive appointments across digital government, reusable identity, identity verification and biometric intelligence reflects a growing industry focus…

 

UNDP announces initiative to drive sovereign, open-source DPI efforts in Africa

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) says its Africa Regional Bureau and the Digital, AI and Innovation Hub, will this…

 

Philippines pushes AI-powered government as eGovPH adoption surges

The Philippines is expanding its Google Cloud partnership to deploy AI across government services, strengthen cyber defences and upgrade connectivity….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS