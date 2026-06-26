US Army begins fielding next-generation battlefield biometrics system

The U.S. Army has begun fielding a new multimodal biometric collection system designed to give military police and other forces faster access to identity information in tactical environments, starting with a first unit equipped event in May for the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 131st Military Police Battalion.

The fielding, conducted by the Army’s Product Manager Biometrics (PdM), included two days of training on the Next Generation Biometric Collection Capability (NXGBCC).

PdM is a dedicated acquisition office under Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors. They design and field biometric systems to help soldiers rapidly verify identities, track adversarial networks, and secure areas in real time.

NXGBCC collects fingerprints, iris scans, facial images, and voice samples, allowing soldiers to submit biometric data and receive identity information in near real time.

The North Dakota event marks the transition of NXGBCC from years of development, soldier testing, and prototype work into initial fielding with selected Army units.

The Army said the system reached Initial Operational Capability on May 28, less than two weeks after the 131st Military Police Battalion training event.

The program’s next steps are already scheduled. The Army lists new equipment training throughout fiscal 2026 and projects award of a Biometric Production and Sustainment (BPS) contract in the third quarter of this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The award is expected to help determine how the Army procures, fields, supports, and maintains NXGBCC as it moves beyond the first unit.

NXGBCC is intended to replace two existing Army biometric systems: the long-running Biometrics Automated Toolset-Army, known as BAT-A, and the Near Real Time Identity Operations capability (NRTIO).

BAT-A has been the Army’s primary tactical biometric collection system for roughly two decades, while NRTIO provides near-real-time collection and identity verification support in operational environments.

The new capability is intended to consolidate and modernize those missions while adding voice as a biometric modality alongside fingerprints, iris scans, and facial images.

Army officials describe NXGBCC as the first Army biometric collection capability built as software rather than a system tied to specialized, proprietary hardware that must be separately sustained.

That approach will allow the Army to operate the capability through a mix of mobile devices and laptop-centered kits for static operations, rather than relying on a single legacy collection platform.

In prior soldier testing at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, military police personnel used both mobile collectors and static kits, operating in connected and disconnected conditions.

The Army has positioned NXGBCC as a system for military force protection and identity intelligence.

According to its program description, the capability is intended to help commanders identify combatants and persons of interest, manage enemy prisoners of war and civilian detainees, assist with displaced persons and refugee processing, and support access control, and intelligence missions during large-scale combat operations.

The system is part of a broader military identity data architecture centered on the Department of Defense (DOD) Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

In a 2024 technical direction letter awarded to Parsons Corp., the Army said it would integrate NXGBCC’s mobile and static collection devices with the Ares Gateway Transaction Manager.

The gateway was to operate in a government-provided AWS Impact Level 5 cloud environment and transmit biometric submissions to ABIS for comparison. Potential matches would then be returned through the gateway to the collection device in near real time.

Army officials have said NXGBCC submissions can be searched against more than 30 million biometric encounters and more than 13 million identities in ABIS, as well as a large unresolved latent-fingerprint collection.

Those figures illustrate the scale of the enterprise system behind the new field kits, although the Army has not released public information on biometric error rates, algorithm suppliers, or matching thresholds for NXGBCC.

The planned BPS award will cover more than the new system alone. An April Army request for information described the anticipated requirement as support for the Army’s broader Biometric Collection Capability portfolio, including BAT-A, NRTIO, and NXGBCC.

The Army sought companies capable of providing program management, hardware and software procurement, fielding, sustainment, software engineering, cloud services, help desk support, and cybersecurity.

That makes the award an important bridge between legacy systems and the next-generation collection capability. It could also determine how long BAT-A and NRTIO remain in service as NXGBCC expands to additional units.

The Army has not publicly disclosed which units will receive NXGBCC after the 131st Military Police Battalion, how many systems are being fielded, or the total value of the BPS contract. The April request for information was a market research notice, not a solicitation or contract award, and did not include a proposed contract value.

The Army is moving from legacy biometric kits toward a portable, software-based system that can collect multiple forms of biometric data, operate in tactical settings, and connect field personnel to a large Defense Department identity repository.

For military police units, the capability could be consequential. The Army’s own mission documents tie NXGBCC to detainee operations, population processing, force protection, and identification of suspected adversaries in high-threat environments.

As new equipment training continues through the rest of fiscal 2026, the BPS award will be the next major indicator of how quickly the Army intends to scale the system, what support structure it will build around it, and whether it will provide more public detail about the technology, data flows, and safeguards governing one of its most significant new battlefield identity tools.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | identity intelligence | multimodal biometrics | Next Generation Biometric Collection Capability (NXGBCC) | U.S. Army