Vaurse aims to turn digital identity into digital trust

Ghanaian startup Vaurse has launched a web and mobile platform to enhance trust in the country’s digital ID verification ecosystem and beyond, especially for peer-to-peer (P2P) connections and other informal digital transactions.

Described as the infrastructure of trust, the firm says its offerings aim to address what it describes as the growing deficit of digital trust. The platform is a single ecosystem that combines hardware, software and business management tools to replace traditional networking and identity verification methods.

Among the products is the Voscard, a smart card-like digital ID which seeks to replace traditional business cards, and make it possible for a user to manage and share their digital ID profiles including personal contact information, professional credentials, or social media profile links. The card is linked to a live digital profile which means that if one changes one’s phone number, job title, or social medial accounts, it updates instantly without needing a new card. The Vaurse platform also has attendance tracking and access control modules which can be managed through the app.

Vaurse’s platform launch comes as part of a global trend to democratize digital trust and represents a critical evolution in addressing the trust deficit that stifles Africa’s informal digital economy, moving past simple transactional security to establish portable and user-centric reputation. This is because as online interactions go beyond formal banking into social commerce, gig work, and P2P transactions, there is a growing need for convenient identity verification that establishes credibility but doesn’t require a full government ID check.

With artificial intelligence making it incredibly easy to forge profiles, credentials, and websites, Vaurse says it aims to serve as the “infrastructure of trust for the digital world.”

According to its Founder and CEO, Jonathan Attipoe, while the tech industry has built plenty of systems to verify basic identity, it has lacked a unified platform to verify trust and meaningful professional connections, and that’s the gap Vaurse is coming to fill.

“Our vision is a future where people and organizations can interact with confidence because trust is built into every connection,” he added, as quoted.

“We’re on a mission to transform how professionals, entrepreneurs, organizations, and communities connect, network, verify identities, access opportunities, and build meaningful relationships in the digital age,” the startup said ahead of the launch.

Vaurse says it intends to expand its network of verified users and has promised early adopter incentives for individuals and corporations. Its platform is also tailored for sectoral uses by businesses and corporations, educational institutions and event organizers.

Article Topics

African startups | digital ID | digital trust | Ghana | identity verification | Vaurse | Voscard