Vietnam targets biometric identification at 80% of airports by 2030

Vietnam has approved a national project to modernize airport security and accelerate digital transformation across its aviation sector. The nationwide initiative has implications for biometrics, automation and surveillance.

Under Decision 1066/QD‑TTg, signed on Monday, the government will overhaul aviation security systems using risk‑based methods and interoperable digital infrastructure.

Central to the strategy is a shift from reactive security to a “constructive security” model — using digital identity tools such as VNeID, biometrics and autogates to segment passengers by risk, reduce congestion and strengthen early‑stage threat detection.

According to Colonel Ba, the “constructive security” model positions aviation security not as an obstacle but as a springboard for development, integrating protection measures directly into the aviation sector’s expansion plans.

The initiative aims to bring Vietnam’s airports in line with ICAO standards while improving passenger processing and strengthening national security. The strategy focuses on the rollout of “secure, smart and friendly” airports, reports Vietnam.vn.

By 2026, Vietnam will pilot this model at a minimum of three major airports. Security will be standardized along with passenger support procedures. A framework will guide implementation and evaluation.

From 2027, authorities will begin connecting and sharing data across police, customs, aviation security and other agencies to support real‑time risk management and streamlined digital procedures. Airports will also be required to deploy systems capable of detecting and neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, also known as drones).

The 2028–2030 phase focuses on completing technical standards and modernizing aviation security equipment. By the end of the decade, Vietnam expects more than 80 percent of its airports to adopt biometric identification.

The digital transformation plan includes implementing automated control technologies, intelligent surveillance and other digital solutions for security screening, operational coordination and passenger services.

Officials say the transformation is urgent as passenger volumes are projected to hit 95 million this year and exceed 100 million next year, which will increase operational pressure and security risks.

Biometrics and digital ID central to Vietnam’s aviation and security

Colonel Truong Thi Thu Ba of the Immigration Department describes the current period as one of digital transition and intelligent infrastructure, reports Vietnam.vn. In turn, this will require a more adaptive, technology‑driven security posture.

Vietnam is also aligning its legal framework with ICAO standards to support AI‑enabled screening, biometric verification and automation. Authorities are pushing for a unified Aviation Security Law, stronger inter‑agency data sharing and modernized digital infrastructure to secure both physical and cyber domains.

The push comes as Vietnam plans to expand its airport network to 32 airports by 2030, with total capacity rising to around 220 million passengers. The transformation will reshape major hubs — Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, Da Nang, Cam Ranh and Phu Quoc — as well as a wave of new airports including Long Thanh, Gia Binh, Quang Tri, Phan Thiet, Sa Pa, Tho Chu and Thanh Son.

The Ministry of Construction estimates Vietnam will require VND 485 trillion (roughly US$18.5 billion) in airport infrastructure investment between 2021 and 2030, with roughly 55 percent coming from the state budget and the remainder from private capital. Some airports are being developed under a PPP model.

With rapid growth anticipated, the Vietnam government sees biometrics, automation and risk‑based digital processes as the way to manage rising passenger volumes while maintaining national security and international competitiveness.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | digital ID | digital travel | national ID | Vietnam | VNeID