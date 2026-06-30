Vouched targets healthcare industry IDV growth with IAL2 approval from Kantara

Vouched has earned Ready to Operate (RTO) approval from the Kantara Initiative for reliable remote identity proofing compliant with NIST Special Publication 800-63A Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

The comprehensive independent review of Vouched’s technology covered identity document verification, selfie biometric matching, liveness detection and fraud controls.

Kantara is in the process of adding biometric injection attack detection (IAD) to its IAL2 assessments as it updates to revision 4 of NIST SP 800-63.

Vouched is only the 8th digital identity provider to receive IAL2 approval from Kantara and join its trust status list.

The approval confirms that Vouched meets federal U.S. standards for identity proofing in regulated sectors like financial services, government and healthcare (which Vouched is increasingly active in, as seen below).

“This certification is a milestone that reflects the depth of investment we’ve made in building identity verification that enterprises and regulators can truly trust,” said Peter Horadan, CEO at Vouched. “IAL2 is the gold standard for remote identity proofing, and achieving Kantara’s Ready to Operate approval positions Vouched to serve our customers in the most demanding, regulated environments with full confidence.”

Healthcare sector expansion

Vouched is using the trust assurance of its IAL2 status to expand its presence in the healthcare vertical.

The company has been working with clinical patient intelligence platform Abstractive Health since March, providing HIPAA-compliant clinician verification to patient pre-charting and handoff workflows, according to the announcement.

Abstractive Health CEO and Co-founder Vince Hartman says Vouched provides the secure identity verification needed to maintain trust in sharing patient data, calling it “identity verification that healthcare can rely on.”

Healthcare software provider Epic integrated Vouched’s IDV system earlier this year, allowing patients to perform identity verification with an ID document and selfie biometrics on sign-up, and marketed it as meeting IAL2 standards.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric matching | biometrics | certification | IAL2 | identity assurance | Kantara | NIST Special Publication 800-63 | Vouched