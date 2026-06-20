FB pixel

Western Australia police launch trial of live facial recognition

Australian first sees western state join UK in using controversial biometric tool
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Western Australia police launch trial of live facial recognition
 

Police in Western Australia are launching a trial of live facial recognition technology in public spaces. A post on the Facebook account of the Western Australia Police Force says live FRT will be used to help prevent and detect crime, locate wanted offenders and support vulnerable members of the community.

“The technology uses visible cameras positioned near marked police vehicles in designated public spaces,” say the police (although the trial only includes one police van). “It can assist officers by providing real-time alerts when individuals on a strictly controlled police alert list are detected. This may include people wanted for serious offences, reportable offenders, missing persons, and individuals subject to lawful restrictions.”

Police insist that live FRT “is not about mass surveillance.”

“Importantly, images of community members who are not on the alert list are automatically pixelated in real time and are not stored.”

The use of live facial recognition in policing has been hotly debated in the UK, where deployments across seven municipalities have seen the tech installed at train stations, carnivals and city centers. Various departments have used facial recognition algorithms from Cognitec, NEC and Idemia – all of which have also worked closely with Australian law enforcement, airports and government.

The post from Western Australian police does not specify a provider, but news photos show officers positioned beside an NEC logo.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometric Update Podcast takes stock of big changes in digital identity

The Biometric Update Podcast is celebrating 50 episodes by asking what’s changed in the world of digital ID and biometrics…

 

Strategic planning for digital ID’s AI, quantum computing resilience ramps up

Fears that AI-powered fraud and quantum computing could threaten the encryption and authentication practices that have long formed the foundation…

 

Partnerships, validation expand options for device-bound authentication

Security and access control company Hirsch has launched a SIM-based multi-factor authentication solution powered by technology from SIM authentication startup…

 

World Bank backs digital wallets as foundation for user-centric digital identity

A policy note published by the World Bank within the framework of the Identification for Development (ID4D) initiative has argued…

 

US stablecoin rules could accelerate adoption of digital identity credentials

Federal regulators are moving to require certain payment stablecoin issuers to verify the identities of customers who open accounts directly…

 

China seeks feedback on state-backed decentralized digital identity framework

China’s Cyberspace Administration has published a draft of “Regulations on Promoting the Interoperability and Interrecognition of Distributed Digital Identity Applications”…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events