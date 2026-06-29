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Wultra raises €6.8M to scale EUDI Wallet, quantum-safe authentication

Led by early IDnow investor Seventure Partners, the funding will accelerate Wultra's digital identity platform and global growth
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Wultra raises €6.8M to scale EUDI Wallet, quantum-safe authentication
 

Czechia-based post-quantum authentication and digital identity provider for financial services Wultra has raised 6.8 million euros (approximately US$7.8 million) in a Series A funding round.

Wultra provides phishing-resistant, post quantum technologies and digital identity solutions for banks and fintechs, and raised €3 million at the beginning of last year. The firm also uses face biometrics for customer onboarding, mobile app activation and reactivation and has worked with iProov to integrate facial verification tools into products from Raiffeisenbank in Czechia.

The funding round was led by Seventure Partners, with participation from Ariadnext Founders Marc Norlain and Guillaume Despagne, along with existing investors J&T Ventures and Elevator Ventures. The latter is the VC arm of Raiffeisenbank.

IDnow acquired Ariadnext back in 2021, and is also backed by Seventure Partners. Norlain and Despagne say they were inspired to invest in Wultra after using it themselves, Tech Funding News reports.

Wultra plans to scale its digital identity platform, accelerate its development of digital identity wallet capabilities to support the EUDI Wallet ecosystem. Wultra also plans to expand its operations to the Middle East and U.S. Together, these activities will accelerate the next phase of the company’s growth, according to the announcement.

The company opened an office in Singapore in 2025, which will function as a regional hub. It also sees NIST’s publication of post-quantum encryption standards and Gartner’s inclusion of Wultra as the only sample vendor for post-quantum authentication in the Hype Cycle for Digital Identity as signs of the PQC market’s readiness.

Wultra CEO and Founder Petr Dvorak says the past year has been “highly dynamic” for his company.

“We expanded our product portfolio beyond authentication to cover the broader digital identity journey, from onboarding and identity proofing to user authentication, transaction authorization, and electronic signatures,” Dvorak says in the announcement. “We grew our team by nearly 50 percent, established a presence in Singapore, and now support more than 70 clients across 25 countries worldwide.”

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