2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report tracks rapidly evolving market

The global age assurance landscape is changing rapidly. Following Australia’s passage of the Social Media Minimum Age (SMMA) Act in December 2025, legislators around the world have begun introducing similar measures, reflecting a broader shift in how governments approach online safety and child protection.

While social media has become the major sticking point for many regulators, age assurance is also expanding into other sectors as countries adapt the technology to their own policy priorities.

France recently became the first European nation to pass a law restricting social media users by age, while the UK plans similar measures by 2027. Brazil’s age assurance framework has been driven largely by regulated online gambling, while the UK’s Online Safety Act introduced age verification requirements for adult content. Meanwhile, Asia is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Rarely does an issue cause a global legislative domino effect like the one currently happening with online age assurance laws. The underlying principle, that large platforms should take greater responsibility for protecting children online, is proving remarkably transferable across jurisdictions. In many jurisdictions, the debate has shifted from whether governments should intervene to how age assurance should be implemented.

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Buying age assurance in a regulated market

What remains are the practical questions: how to comply with shifting regulations, which method to use, how to trust that a vendor is capable of doing what they claim, and what evidence can be summoned to prove as much. The 2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report is designed as a guide for policymakers, regulators, online platforms, digital identity providers, age assurance vendors, investors, technology buyers and standards organizations seeking to understand one of the fastest-growing segments of digital identity.

The report examines how regulation, privacy requirements, biometrics, digital wallets and digital age credentials are reshaping compliance strategies and creating new market opportunities across social media, online services, gambling and digital commerce. It provides guidance on evaluating vendors, understanding emerging standards and navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, alongside comprehensive market analysis and forecasts

Download the report to understand one of the fastest-moving markets in digital identity.

Article Topics

age assurance standard | age verification | biometrics | digital identity | Goode Intelligence | market report