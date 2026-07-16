Advocacy group seeks upgraded ID cards to ease service access for Canada’s Inuit

The largest Inuit advocacy group has requested funding to develop a new identity card for the native population of Canada’s Far North.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), a non-profit advocacy group, has asked Canada’s federal government to back the development of the card with 10 million dollars Canadian (approximately US$7.1 million) over 3 years in a pre-budget submission.

The cards would be used for identity verification to access services and social benefits, similar to the way the country’s “Indian Status Card” is used. Many Inuit people currently use Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) beneficiary cards, which Nunatsiaq News points out do not include facial images.

There are approximately 35,000 registered NTI beneficiaries, and the ITK suggests giving them ID cards with an updated design could ease service delivery, and that they could also prevent incidents of false claims to Inuit status, which would reduce spending waste.

ITK says it will use the CA$10 million to support legislative and regulatory changes needed for the card to be federally recognized, as well as card production and distribution.

Most NTI holders live in the Territory of Nunavut, which issues a territorial photo ID card in addition to driver’s licenses. Digital IDs are not issued either by the federal or territory government, though Blueink’s eID-Me supports digital copies of Nunavut IDs.

Article Topics

Canada | government services | identity document | identity verification | Inuit identity card