Age assurance explained: The laws reshaping the internet

A year ago, age assurance was a niche topic and the biometrics industry was still anticipating the effect that the UK’s Online Safety Act would have on adult content sites. Today it sits at the center of a global debate over online safety, privacy and digital identity.

In December 2025, Australia introduced the world’s first law restricting large social media platforms to users 16 and older. Since then, a groundswell of public support has prompted governments around the world to follow suit in making social media a 16-and-up affair.

In this episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, we go deep on age assurance regulation – what’s happening where, what it means for organizations and individuals, and how changing laws are reflecting a bigger shift in public trust and the online ecosystem.

Listen to this episode at: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:24:51

Article Topics

age verification | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | legislation | social media