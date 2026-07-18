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Age assurance explained: The laws reshaping the internet

Global age assurance laws are evolving quickly, creating new compliance challenges and privacy debates
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Age assurance explained: The laws reshaping the internet
 

A year ago, age assurance was a niche topic and the biometrics industry was still anticipating the effect that the UK’s Online Safety Act would have on adult content sites. Today it sits at the center of a global debate over online safety, privacy and digital identity.

In December 2025, Australia introduced the world’s first law restricting large social media platforms to users 16 and older. Since then, a groundswell of public support has prompted governments around the world to follow suit in making social media a 16-and-up affair.

In this episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, we go deep on age assurance regulation – what’s happening where, what it means for organizations and individuals, and how changing laws are reflecting a bigger shift in public trust and the online ecosystem.

Listen to this episode at: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:24:51

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