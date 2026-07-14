Age assurance standard builds out with new draft on analysis of age check systems

Work continues to create and refine a comprehensive standard for online age assurance. Published last year, ISO/IEC 27566 is the first international standard to describe age assurance systems – and it’s getting a new chapter.

In a post on LinkedIn, Tony Allen of the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) offers a brief update on the standard.

“I’m really pleased that ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 27/WG 5 have approved Part 3 – Approaches to Analysis or Comparison of Age Assurance Systems to progress to Draft International Standards (DIS) stage,” Allen writes.

“With Part 1 published (and freely available), this Part 3 will help organisations that have to review and assess multiple systems, like Regulators, Orchestration Services, Test Houses, Agencies and Conformity Assessment Bodies.”

The document, now open for a 12-week global adoption ballot, covers approaches to analysis or comparison; indicators of effectiveness (including accuracy, binding and privacy preservation); selection of test methods, sampling and demographics; characteristics of measuring age assurance methods; and reporting of analysis.

If you’re wondering what happened to Part 2, which covers technical approaches and guidance for implementation, Allen has the answer: “Part 2 is also progressing, with the comments on the latest draft closing this week. There’s also potential for a Part 4 on interoperability ontology to come.”

Article Topics

age assurance standard | Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age verification | biometrics | ISO standards | ISO/IEC 27566