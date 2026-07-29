Albania tenders multimodal biometrics center, mobile police identification devices

Albania’s national State Police force is contracting technology for a new multimodal biometric identification center and mobile devices to improve its suspect identification and forensic investigation capabilities.

The biometric identification center will merge fingerprint biometrics, facial recognition, photo and tattoo enrollment, voice capture and identity document scanning into a unified system, referred to as a Multi-application Biometric Personal Identification Systems (AMAIS) according to local outlet CNA.

The government has budgeted 223.6 million Albanian lekë or about 2.39 million euros (approximately US$2.7 million) for the biometric equipment.

The tender includes 12 fixed multimodal stations for biometric data collection and management, and 30 portable devices for fingerprint and face biometrics identification in the field.

The fixed devices will be installed in State Police facilities to create biometric profiles with personal and criminal record data, fingerprints and palmprints, mugshots, images of tattoos and special marks like scars, as well as a voice sample. The devices must include automatic capture, image quality control and data transmission to enter the data into the country’s ABIS.

The portable devices must also be able to send biometric searches to the ABIS and receive results, as well as scan a wide variety of ID documents like identity cards, passports, visas and travel documents with RFID chips or MRZs.

Bids are due by August 24, and the work is expected to start within two months of the contract signing.

Albania is in the midst of a digital transformation push, led by local company and Idemia partner IdentiTek, that includes the planned launch of a national digital ID this year.

Article Topics

Albania | biometrics | law enforcement | mobile biometrics | multimodal biometrics | tender