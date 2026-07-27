Apple bets on privacy to distinguish smart glasses from Meta: report

Apple is betting that privacy protections can distinguish its smart glasses from Meta’s camera-equipped eyewear. According to Bloomberg, the company is preparing to introduce its wearable device as early as June 2027 at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

A commercial release could follow in fall 2027, although Apple has not announced the product or timetable.

The glasses are expected to include cameras and AI features capable of interpreting a wearer’s surroundings.

According to reports, Apple is designing the glasses around on-device processing, visible recording indicators, and other safeguards designed to limit the collection or transmission of information about bystanders. Facial recognition is not expected to be included.

The reported design reflects a broader divide emerging in wearable AI. As smart glasses evolve from camera accessories into AI assistants capable of continuously interpreting the surrounding environment, manufacturers face growing scrutiny over bystander privacy, biometric data collection and transparency about when sensors are operating.

That approach would place privacy at the center of Apple’s challenge to Meta, whose Ray-Ban smart glasses helped revive the category but also renewed concerns about covert recording, biometric identification, and the ability of people nearby to know when cameras or AI systems are operating.

Whether those protections will be sufficient remains uncertain. Apple must persuade consumers that always available cameras can be useful without making public spaces feel subject to continuous digital observation.

Article Topics

Apple | consumer electronics | data privacy | Meta | Meta glasses | smart glasses | wearables