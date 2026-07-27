Asia becomes testing ground for social media age assurance models

As with any territory being explored for the first time, the map of the global age assurance landscape continues to diversify and grow in both scale and complexity. Some of the fastest growth is happening in Asia, where differing technical approaches are converging on platform responsibility, and governments are experimenting with different combinations of tools including age restrictions, mandatory age assurance, parental consent, platform liability, digital identity integration and privacy-centric verification.

In becoming the first European nation to pass age assurance laws for social media, France appears to have accelerated the legislative domino effect, inspiring more countries to follow suit. But, unlike the EU, which is promoting a unified approach across the bloc, Asia brings a variety of different national needs, attitudes and laws to the table, and no unified regulatory framework on which to base joint discussions. To speak of age assurance in Asia means factoring in countries and governments as different as South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Japan – and that’s only East Asia; consider that the Middle East and India also technically count, and the spectrum of policies and positions on age-based restrictions starts to look like a labyrinth.

From the regulatory perspective, the region can be divided into three broad models: hard access restrictions, mandatory age assurance without bans, and verification integrated with a broader digital identity ecosystem. But each nation brings its own unique perspective to the issue.

Malaysia gives unserage users a month to download data

Among verification systems integrated with a broader digital identity ecosystem, age assurance attached to India’s Aadhaar is the largest – but Malaysia’s policy, which proposes integration with the country’s MyDigital ID system, has been held up as among the most strict. The so-called “digital seatbelt” sets a minimum age of 16 for using any social media platform with more than eight million users in Malaysia. Per reporting by Engadget, companies that violate the rules could face fines of up to 10 million ringgit, or $2.5 million.

Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Commission is rolling out its age assurance rules and enforcement over a six-month period, and giving existing underage social media users a month’s grace period to download or transfer data before their account is deactivated.

Indonesia focuses on child exploitation

Indonesia has also come down hard on social media, with its law restricting large platforms to users 16 and up. Having promised “no compromise on compliance,” the government saw its regulation force TikTok to shut down 4.1 million accounts in Indonesia, and YouTube close 600,000. A recent report from Antara news agency quotes the country’s Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Nezar Patria, who says the enforcement of Government Regulation Number 17 of 2025 (PP TUNAS) has shown “a positive impact on the utilization of dedicated child protection features.” The minister plans to implement “continuous evaluations” on the performance of every platform.

In an article published on LinkedIn, SIP Law Firm looks at how Indonesia’s age assurance law is framed as a measure against child online exploitation – a stated motivation for the law from the beginning.

“Numerous legal and cybersecurity studies have shown that deepfake technology is not used solely for entertainment or creative purposes,” it says. “In practice, it has increasingly been misused for harassment, extortion, the dissemination of false information, defamation, and the creation of non-consensual sexually explicit content.” The piece identifies where Indonesian law already offers remedies, and reflects the ongoing tightening of regulatory regimes around interconnected child safety concerns.

Vietnam demands ‘highest level of privacy protection’

Vietnam is also moving ahead with a proposal that would disallow social media users under 16 years of age from posting content, commenting or reacting to posts.

Reuters reports that the proposed rules, outlined in a draft decree, would require social media accounts belonging to children under 16 to be registered with information of a parent or legal guardian. Platforms would have to “use ⁠technical measures to identify child users and ensure age-appropriate content distribution,” and to proactively provide “the highest level of privacy protection for child accounts.”

The government says “the primary objective is not to ban or excessively restrict children’s access ​to social media, but rather to ensure that when children use social media services, they are placed in an age-appropriate environment and protected from inappropriate risks.”

Gaming is also on Hanoi’s radar, with proposed new age verification requirements and time limits for games.

Philippines follows global regulatory winds

In the Philippines, social media regulations are forthcoming, with the government promising to introduce legislation barring minors from social media when Congress resumes session, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Senate President Win Gatchalian points to France’s introduction of a social media minimum age law as evidence of a global movement, in which the Philippines “can no longer afford to be left behind.”

“We should no longer delay this because the future of our youth is at stake,” he says.

South Korea comes with digital ID history

The Republic of Korea comes to the age assurance table with more experience in the matter than most, in that its plan is rooted in a long history of government-led identity verification measures. The country is currently weighing a restriction on social media for children below the age of 15.

Yonhap news agency quotes Korea Media and Communications Commission Chairman Kim Jong-cheol, who says the agency is “reviewing, in phases, a plan to restrict children under 14 years of age from creating accounts on social media platforms, and limiting exposure to designs and algorithms that could encourage excessive use of such platforms for teens aged 14 to 19.”

Singapore

An opinion piece in the Business Times, commenting on Singapore’s age assurance path, starts with an interesting assertion: “History suggests that once an issue is framed around child protection, it rarely moves backwards.”

Like the Philippines, its authors cite France as a catalyst for discussions locally. “Whatever questions remain about enforcement, the political signal is hard to miss,” the piece says. “The debate is moving away from whether governments should intervene, and towards how far they should go, which features they should regulate, and how platforms should prove that their protections work.”

Singapore, however, “has traditionally been more pragmatic,” encouraging innovation while imposing clear responsibilities on platforms – and intervening when risks emerge. The argument posits that this positions it to “show a third way between blanket prohibition and leaving platforms to regulate themselves.”

Singapore’s Online Safety Commission started its work in June 2026, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has “expanded its online safety regime, requiring stronger age-assurance measures, publishing assessments of major platforms, and taking enforcement action when companies failed to adequately protect users from harmful content.”

This all sounds relatively similar to existing age assurance regulatory models elsewhere – but it also points to where the momentum on age assurance may take the industry in the next few years. Many regulators have begun looking beyond age assurance to the broader digital picture. Age verification or age estimation measures are but one tool in the arsenal being assembled to adjust the way children use the internet.

“Protecting children online should not depend solely on limiting access. It should also require digital products to be designed differently when young people use them.”

“This is where the next phase of online safety is likely to be contested.”

Bell is tolling for social media

That acknowledgement points to a bigger truth: age assurance – or at least biometric age assurance tech – is part of a larger social shift in our relationship to the internet. What once seemed like a novel way to make and maintain social connections has been exposed as an addictive and unhealthy engine for social alienation.

“Policymakers are increasingly asking whether recommendation algorithms, infinite scrolling, autoplay functions, notification systems and AI-driven engagement tools should be designed differently for younger users,” says the Business Times. “The focus is shifting from content moderation to product architecture, from policing harmful posts to questioning whether platforms should be engineered to maximise engagement among children in the first place.”

Singapore’s contribution, the argument goes, “should not be another version of the same ban, but a clearer answer to an essential question those bans have exposed – what does responsible digital innovation look like, when child protection becomes a central measure of success?”

The argument here reaches its paradox. The assertion is that “a better approach combines targeted access controls with clearer expectations for age-appropriate design, transparent risk assessment and measurable outcomes.” The call is to “raise baseline safety standards in the digital ecosystem,” as a way to avoid band-aid regulations and tackle the root problem. It assumes that innovation and governance are ultimately the way to a safer internet.

Where it will not go is to its logical end, and acknowledge that social media companies have become what they are on purpose. Addictive design did not come about by accident; it is not a product of evolution, but of corporate calculus. Without infinite scrolling, X is nothing; without recommendation algorithms, Instagram is far less valuable as an advertising tool. These are not design flaws, but design features. They cannot be legislated out, because doing so would mean negating the basic business case for social media to begin with: hook your users, keep them online, and collect as much data about them as you can so as to better be able to sell them things.

Asian innovators can seize the moment

So, while online safety legislation expands to touch any product that kids might access, and takes various jurisdictionally dependent forms, it is as true in Asia as anywhere else that the biggest battle continues to be with social media firms. Meta and TikTok have no financial reason to change their business model; it has enriched them by billions. They will continue to fight tooth and nail against measures to curb their profits.

However, if Meta is too big to regulate, Asia’s combination of approaches may yet yield an answer. Online safety by design is impossible for Meta; its first product, Facebook, was literally built on the nonconsensual use of scraped images to allow students to rate each others’ hotness. One cannot produce a cleaner, safer, less addictive type of crack cocaine without sacrificing the product’s essence.

But those who hear calls for safety by design as calls for something different may be able to move the needle over time. The Business Times puts it like this: “Companies that wait for legislation will inherit standards designed by others. Those that act earlier have an opportunity to build credibility, contribute practical evidence to policy debate, and show that age safety and commercial innovation can reinforce one another.”

If the online safety movement and the push for age restrictions on large social media platforms is anything, it is an opportunity for the next generation of tech to take the stage. Better products are unlikely to come from Silicon Valley, which is built on the philosophies that have driven its biggest success stories. Asia is another matter. As the world struggles to wean itself off of toxic social media platforms, perhaps there is a Next Thing brewing in a garage in Jakarta – not a safer kind of “social media platform,” but a structural and conceptual improvement that is actually built on trust from the ground up.

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age verification | Asia | Asia age assurance | Indonesia | legislation | Malaysia | Philippines | regulation | Singapore | social media | South Korea | Vietnam