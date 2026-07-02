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AstreaX expands AX Wallet for vehicle records

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
AstreaX expands AX Wallet for vehicle records
 

AstreaX has expanded its AX Wallet platform to let governments deliver digital vehicle credentials and renewal services directly through residents’ mobile devices.

AX Wallet is a secure, mobile friendly digital wallet platform that streamlines how citizens access and manage their identification, credentials, and government services.

Integrated with AstreaX’s MAX Department of Motor Vehicles modernization platform, AX Wallet links digital credentials with secure renewal and transaction services.

AstreaX says the system can reduce administrative work for agencies while making it easier for residents to manage verified documents, including mobile driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, titles, and insurance records.

“States are focused on making everyday interactions easier while maintaining security and trust,” said AstreaX CEO Eric Jorgensen. “With these new capabilities, AX Wallet becomes more than a place to store credentials. It’s an actionable platform that empowers citizens to manage essential vehicle services instantly and securely from their mobile devices.”

Developed in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, the enhanced functionality is already being deployed through the Arizona Wallet, a state portal that can hold vehicle records including registrations and titles.

The updated system can also notify users about vehicle-related updates, extending the wallet beyond mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs.

AstreaX said AX Wallet is compliant with ISO 18013-5, a standard used for mobile driving licenses and reflects a broader effort by governments to consolidate identity documents and routine public services in digital credential applications.

The latest update also introduces integrated renewal functionality, allowing users to receive proactive alerts and take action on expiring documents, such as renewing vehicle registration, without leaving the wallet experience.

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