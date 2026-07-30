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AU10TIX, Reality Defender partner to detect AI-generated selfies

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
AU10TIX, Reality Defender partner to detect AI-generated selfies
 

AU10TIX will integrate Reality Defender’s deepfake detection technology into its identity verification platform.

This will help businesses assess whether selfies submitted during digital onboarding have been AI-generated.

Reality Defender will analyze selfies and provide a media authenticity signal that AU10TIX will evaluate alongside its existing identity verification and fraud indicators.

AU10TIX says it will consider the signal within the wider context of the identity journey to allow even uncertain signs of manipulation to contribute to the overall risk assessment.

The initial focus is selfie imagery used during onboarding, where manipulated media can be used to bypass identity verification and liveness checks.

“The partnership with Reality Defender strengthens that trust layer with another advanced signal for identifying AI-generated or manipulated selfies and understanding how that risk connects to the wider fraud picture,” says Yair Tal, chief executive officer at AU10TIX.

The partnership strengthens AU10TIX’s existing deepfake and identity fraud defenses.

The company already offers deepfake detection with its selfie verification, facial matching, and liveness checks. Reality Defender adds a specialized assessment of whether the submitted media is authentic.

AU10TIX had previously warned about repeater attacks, in which fraudsters submit small variations of the same face to test identity systems.

The company recorded a 33 percent increase in these attempts between the first quarters of 2024 and 2025.

The partnership continues Reality Defender’s strategy of embedding deepfake detection within systems where organizations already make security and fraud decisions.

“Together with AU10TIX, we can bring that signal directly into onboarding workflows where manipulated selfies can affect fraud, access, and trust,” says Ben Colman, chief executive officer and co-founder at Reality Defender.

Its technology has been integrated into Orange Business communications and contact center services, ZeroFox’s digital risk platform and Charm Security’s AI-assisted fraud investigations.

The AU10TIX agreement brings that approach into selfie-based identity onboarding. Reality Defender describes its platform as multimodal, with detection for images, video, and voice.

Other identity providers are also taking a similar approach.

Interac is adding Incode’s liveness, deepfake, and injection attack detection to its document verification services, while PXL Vision has integrated a deepfake detector into its PXL Ident platform.

These developments indicate that deepfake detection is becoming part of the identity infrastructure.

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