Auror expands UK facial recognition rollout for violent retail offenders

Auror has rolled out a new facial recognition system in UK stores that aims to reduce violent retail crime by giving staff real‑time alerts about known high‑harm offenders.

Auror Subject Recognition uses retailers’ existing crime data and applies facial recognition solely for crime prevention and store safety, with retailer-controlled watchlists, human oversight and governance controls designed to limit how biometric data is used.

The New Zealand company introduced Subject Recognition in November 2005, with the system designed to avoid creating broad surveillance databases. Nick McDonnell, Auror’s global VP of trust and safety, says the technology gives staff crucial context about individuals who have previously been violent or used weapons, helping them respond safely.

“It’s great to partner with leading UK retailers to help keep their stores safe using this technology,” he says. “Retailers know how important it is to retain responsibility and control of their own information, and to know where the data they collect about crime ends up.”

Watchlists are built only from a retailer’s own records of serious offending, cannot be merged with other organizations, and exclude sensitive attributes such as race or religion. Auror says the system cannot be used for profiling, tracking or marketing, and police cannot access retailers’ lists. Retailers can audit alerts and outcomes through built‑in transparency tools.

Non‑matches are deleted instantly, biometric templates are not stored in the cloud, and humans verify key decisions. McDonnell stresses that strong governance is essential to ensure the technology is used only for crime prevention and does not undermine public trust.

Pilot deployments overseas have shown sharp reductions in serious incidents, with most verified alerts preventing further harm. Auror’s UK data indicates a small group of repeat offenders drives the majority of retail crime, while violence in stores has risen 13 percent this year.

Earlier this year, Tesco announced a trial of Auror’s platform. The UK supermarket chain used Auror’s crime reporting platform across 40 of its stores to collect CCTV footage of serious incidents and theft for review by trained professionals at the Tesco Security Hub where biometric suspect identification could be applied.

Auror enters an increasingly competitive UK retail security market. Rival Facewatch is trialing live facial recognition with Sainsbury’s and other retailers, sending an average of 1,415 alerts a day. In the U.S., Auror competes with SAFR Guard, whose facial recognition technology has been deployed by retailers to identify suspected shoplifters.

Award and child safety partnership

Auror and its Subject Recognition solution has been recognized for its approach to responsible facial recognition in retail, winning the Loss Prevention Research Council’s New Conceptual Solutions Award at NRF PROTECT 2026.

CTO James Corbett said the award reflects growing confidence that facial recognition can be deployed responsibly to protect frontline workers. The LPRC said this year’s winners highlight how collaboration and innovation are helping retailers respond to rising levels of organized and violent crime.

“Our awards are voted on by retailers, providing a meaningful opportunity for organizations to receive recognition for their innovative approach to loss prevention and keeping stores safe,” said Dr. Justin Smith, senior research scientist, Loss Prevention Research Council. “Congratulations to Auror for being honored in the New Conceptual Solutions category by our retail members.”

Auror also announced a partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to support AMBER Alerts through real‑time licence plate recognition. Retailers using Auror’s platform can opt in to receive instant notifications when vehicles linked to active child abduction cases appear on their sites, replacing the manual distribution of licence plate lists.

Article Topics

Auror | biometrics | facial recognition | retail biometrics | video surveillance