Aware focussed on public sector opportunity for biometrics orchestration platform

Aware sees opportunities ahead for digital identity orchestration in America’s public sector. The company’s latest quarterly update focuses more therefore on the build-out of its Awareness Platform than its expected and uninspiring financial results.

Those financials include $3.3 million in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, down from $3.9 million in the same period a year earlier. Operating expenses were roughly flat, so net loss for the quarter widened to $2.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share in Q2 2025.

Aware CEO and President Ajay Amlani says the results reflect “continued softness in our standalone product offerings.” Business development engagement with the public sector was up, he says, mentioning recent funding disruptions at DHS.

Work on the orchestration platform in Q2 includes upgrades to its Intelligent Matching software for a tenfold reduction in FNMR and integrations of biometrics from ROC and Mitek.

Article Topics

Aware | biometrics | financial results | identity orchestration | stocks