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BixeLab to unveil biometric assurance management platform, share trust insights

Webinar will explore testing, certification and governance as organizations adapt to deepfakes and injection attacks
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
BixeLab to unveil biometric assurance management platform, share trust insights
 

Emerging threats like deepfakes and sophisticated synthetic identities pose new challenges to biometric systems, and to maintaining trust in them. But there are ways biometrics providers can show trustworthiness and indications organizations can look for, and Australia-based global biometrics testing leader BixeLab will explore them in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update this week.

Advanced, AI-powered fraud attacks are causing uncertainty around the reliability of biometric and digital identity systems among relying parties like businesses and governments, as well as policymakers and regulators. The technology providers that serve them are struggling with another aspect of the same problem of maintaining trust in the face of a fast-evolving threat landscape.

BixeLab CEO and Founder Dr. Ted Dunstone will share practical lessons on how independent testing, evaluation and ongoing assurance fit together with certification, operational monitoring and governance during the live presentation on “Deepfakes, Digital Deception and the Future of Biometric Assurance.”

The presentation will address the latest developments in testing for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD), which is well-established as table stakes for many biometric applications, and Injection attack detection (IAD), which is emerging to take a place alongside PAD.

BixeLab is also introducing Birdix, a new platform to help organizations deploying digital identity technologies and technology providers manage certifications, assurance evidence and ongoing governance.

The platform adds to a growing base of resources from BixeLab to help stakeholders understand biometrics evaluations which includes a white paper and a blog post on how to select a testing partner, both published in June.

Dunstone will take questions from the audience at the end of the webinar, which is being held at 9:00pm AEST (7:00am EDT) on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Register today for free to reserve your spot.

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