Boom ID integrates Innovatrics’ palm biometrics for mobile enterprise authorization

Startup Boom ID has integrated palm recognition capabilities from Innovatrics to bring contactless biometric authentication and transaction authorization on user’s mobile devices to the enterprise.

The partnership brings together two parts of the identity stack. Innovatrics provides the biometric layer through its contactless palm biometrics and liveness detection, while Boom ID provides the authorization platform that applies identity confirmation to specific actions.

The companies say the combined system can support use cases such as high-value transaction approval, secure access, workforce verification, visitor management, and vendor authorization. Mobile biometric authentication for these use cases is a well-established market; the partners are betting that palm biometrics captured on user devices can take a major place within it.

In many enterprise identity systems, biometric user verification occurs during onboarding, but credentials like device-bound tokens can introduce risk later in the workflow.

“Identity has to be confirmed at the moment of action not just at the front door. Working with Innovatrics lets us bring proven palm biometrics to the real-world moments where trust matters most,” says Greg Hill, chief operating officer at Boom ID.

The companies are emphasizing that this deployment model does not require dedicated biometric hardware. The system uses a palm scan with standard cameras and combines Innovatrics contactless palm recognition with liveness detection to help verify the presence of a real person.

A typical workflow involves a user presenting a palm to a camera at the moment an action needs to be authorized. Innovatrics’ biometric system performs palm recognition, while liveness detection helps determine whether the scan is from a real. Boom ID then uses that result inside its authorization workflow to allow the organization to approve or deny the action based on the identity signal.

“We have spent two decades building biometric algorithms trusted by governments worldwide. Partnering with BoomID extends that foundation to palm, one of the most promising modalities for everyday identity,” says Innovatrics CEO Jan Lunter.

Article Topics

authorization | biometrics | Boom ID | contactless biometrics | Innovatrics | palm biometrics