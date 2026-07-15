BOYLE Sports taps Jumio for age, identity verification

BOYLE Sports has selected Jumio to verify new online gambling players across the UK and Ireland to meet regulatory requirements.

The company is deploying Jumio Identity Verification and Doc Proof to automate checks on customers’ identity documents and supporting records during account registration.

Identity Verification is used to check the government-issued identity document submitted by a new player and determine if the document appears valid and belongs to the applicant.

Depending on how an operator configures the product, Jumio can also support additional checks that connect the person completing the registration with the identity presented in the document.

Doc Proof extends the process to support records that may be needed to establish information not covered by the primary identity document. These could include proof-of-address documents such as utility bills, bank statements, or other accepted records.

For example, a new player would provide an identity document during account registration. Jumio would then assess the document to check relevant identity information. If the operator requires more evidence, the customer could then be asked to upload an additional document, such as proof of address.

Applications that pass the automated checks can proceed with onboarding without manual intervention, while any unclear or potentially suspicious submissions can be referred for further review.

BOYLE Sports says the system has already increased automatic verification rates, reduced the number of applications requiring manual review, and lowered associated operating costs.

“Jumio gives us a more advanced identity verification experience, with AI-powered checks that help us protect our customers and our business,” says Gareth Mok, director of operational compliance at BOYLE Sports.

In Ireland, the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 has strengthened identity and age verification requirements for remote account opening. Under Section 169, a licensed gambling operator cannot open a gambling account until it has confirmed that the player is at least 18 and verified their identity.

Online gambling operators in Great Britain have also specified requirements to verify a customer’s age and identity. The UK Gambling Commission says operators need to match customer information against databases such as credit-reference records or the electoral roll.

“We are proud to support BOYLE Sports as it continues to raise the bar for safe, customer-first gaming across the UK and Ireland,” says Mike Nawrocki, chief revenue officer at Jumio.

Article Topics

age verification | document verification | gambling | identity verification | Jumio | KYC