California quadruples access to mobile driver’s licenses

California has opened its mobile driver’s license program to millions more residents under a new law that raises the enrollment limit from 15 percent to 60 percent of the state’s licensed drivers.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 169 on Monday as part of the state’s transportation budget legislation. The law took effect immediately and increases the maximum size of the voluntary pilot fourfold.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles had previously described the 15 percent limit as approximately 4.2 million people, meaning the new ceiling could accommodate roughly 16.8 million drivers.

The state said more than 3.5 million Californians have applied for a mobile driver’s license since the DMV launched its digital wallet in August 2023. Newsom said the expansion would give more residents “the option to carry their ID right on their phone.”

“California continues to lead the way by making government services more accessible and efficient,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin.

California mobile driver’s licenses and state identification cards can be stored in the CA DMV Wallet or in Apple, Google, and Samsung digital wallets.

Adding the credential generally requires a user to scan a physical license or identification card and complete a live facial verification process that compares the applicant with the DMV-issued credential.

The CA DMV Wallet was developed with SpruceID and uses face biometrics and liveness detection supplied by iProov. Idemia Public Security supported the more recent integration with Samsung Wallet, which launched in May.

Mobile IDs are accepted at participating Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, including checkpoints at Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego airports.

The DMV wallet can also be used for passwordless access to MyDMV, enrollment in California community colleges, applications for disabled-person parking permits, and age verification at participating businesses.

The credential remains optional and does not replace the physical card. Drivers must continue carrying their physical licenses because many law enforcement agencies, government offices, and businesses do not yet accept mobile IDs.

The DMV says use of the credential is not tracked and information does not leave the device without the holder’s consent.

SB 169 also makes broader changes to DMV operations. It authorizes electronic vehicle titles, expands the department’s ability to send notices electronically, and ends requirements to print and distribute physical copies of the California Driver’s Handbook.

The law also authorizes the DMV to participate in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State Verification Service, which states use to check whether an applicant already holds a license or identification card elsewhere.

California must publish annual reports on its participation and establish a monitoring plan to detect unusual requests or attempts to use the system for unauthorized purposes.

Article Topics

California | digital government | digital ID | mDL (mobile driver's license)