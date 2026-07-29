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Canada launches immigration biometrics tender worth up to $88M

Contract includes refreshing frontend, 10 years support for whole system
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
Canada launches immigration biometrics tender worth up to $88M
 

Canada has launched a tender to upgrade the global biometrics collection capability of its immigration system that could be worth up to $124 million Canadian (roughly US$88.4 million).

The 10-year contract is for the “renewal” of the front end of the Canadian Immigration Biometric Identification System (CIBIDS), including hardware, managed software and maintenance. The new front end will work with the existing backend biometric processing, system interfaces and business operations, according to the Department of Public Works and Government Services (PSPC). Support for the existing backend solution is also included, however.

CIBIDS collects fingerprint and face biometrics, and has been in the process of expanding to 850 endpoints in 270 locations for years. Canada issued an RFI for the same contract in 2024, when Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) estimated a high end to its price range around CA$100 million ($71.3 million).

Bidding closes on September 10, 2026.

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