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Caribbean countries align digital identity efforts for regional integration

Digital ID and biometric initiatives are strengthening governance, travel and security
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Caribbean countries align digital identity efforts for regional integration
 

Countries in the Caribbean are pushing ahead with their digital transformation pursuits through digital identity and biometric initiatives that seek to put in place a harmonized regional trust framework needed to streamline governance, travel, tourism, public service delivery, and regional security.

This is evident in recent developments across several countries and a regional body, in moves that tie in with a bigger global trend where digital public infrastructure (DPI) is increasingly becoming the backbone of national sovereignty, regional integration, and digital economy growth.

Among the countries is Curaçao which is pushing for a new digital ID system to modernize and streamline access to government services. The country is working with the Netherlands’ Logius agency to develop a local version of DigiD and MijnOverheid, a national digital identity and government service portals, Curaçao Chronicle reports. Logius brings its Dutch experience where it has built systems that enable citizens in the Netherlands to effectively and securely carry out transactions with government institutions digitally.

In the same vein, the Cayman Islands is expanding its national ID card program to permanent residents, dependents, and other eligible categories in a push to create a foundational identity for easy access to government services . The Department of eGovernment announced recently, as reported by Cayman Compass, that applications for identity registration are being accepted and the major objective is to expand access to government-issued ID cards. Many countries including Nigeria and Ethiopia are also multiplying efforts to increase digital ID coverage as the need to make them critical tools for service delivery heightens.

For Cuba, the priority for the moment is to consolidate its identity system through a legal framework recently passed by parliament. Overseen by the Ministry of Interior, the new law replaces a 2007 decree and aims to put in place a centralized data repository that has the records of Cuban citizens as well as foreign residents, according to Cuba Headlines. The new Cuban identity legislation defines biometrics as a major aspect of the identification system which includes modalities such as voice, iris, and facial biometrics.

The Dominican Republic, which has been playing a major role in enhancing regional integration and digital transformation in the region, was recently recognized with a distinction during the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026. The Inter-American Digital Government Network (GEALC), which was rewarded, is helping to advance digital government, interoperability, digital identity, and data protection across Latin America and the Caribbean, News in America writes.

Meanwhile, Guyana and Barbados launched a pioneering e-ID card travel system on July 1, allowing citizens of both countries to travel using only their digital ID cards without passports. This initiative represents a significant step toward regional integration and seamless movement within CARICOM. Several other CARICOM member states have expressed interest in integrating their e-ID systems with Guyana’s.

These developments come as regional security and border control efforts keep building. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently concluded a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with several Caribbean nations under the umbrella of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS). It is a biometric-sharing deal which lays out cooperation between the community and the United States on the exchange of biometric information for border control and vetting.

The efforts in the Caribbean mirror early stages of DPI development seen in other regions, such as with the European Union’s eIDAS framework and India’s Aadhaar system where foundational identity precedes the rollout of broader digital services.

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