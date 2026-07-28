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Conformance framework for EU Digital Identity Wallets arrives with ARF v3.0

Pre-certification assessments for functional requirements of EUDI Wallets set to begin
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Conformance framework for EU Digital Identity Wallets arrives with ARF v3.0
 

The technical blueprint for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet has reached maturity with the release of version 3, marking a shift of the overall project toward conformance and rollouts.

The EUDI Wallet Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF) v3.0.0 introduces a new framework for assessing the functional requirements of wallets via a set of shared, reusable test cases. It also builds in the latest capabilities and criteria needed for alignment with the Commission Implementing Regulations (CIRs) passed in 2024 and 2025.

Version 2.0 was released on May 28, 2026, and went through a dozen revisions on the way to the mature version 3. Future updates will introduce more small updates and fixes rather than major changes.

Assessment framework for wallet functionality

The Functional Conformance Assessment Framework (FCAF) is accompanied by a new website with documentation on the terminology and methodology of conformance evaluations, test suites and templates. Conformance tests are a precursor to EUDI Wallet certification.

Conformance tests are still being actively developed, but the initial framework sets criteria for testing the conformance of wallet solutions to the functional requirements of EUDI Wallets. Additional certification requirements beyond the scope of FCAFs address cybersecurity assurance, procedural assurance and data protection for user privacy.

Complex RP registries and wallet-to-wallet interactions

ARF v3.0.0 aligns the framework with the amended CIR 2024/2977 on Personal Identification Data (PID) and Electronic Attestations of Attributes (EAA), CIR 2024/2979 on integrity and core functionality, CIR 2024/2980 on protocols and interfaces and CIR 2025/848 on the registration of relying parties. The amended implementing regulations were published on July 15, 2026.

The new subsection within the section on the EUDI Wallet ecosystem on Relying Party Services roles defines these as the different functions and intended uses for which relying parties may need to request different sets of attributes from wallets.

Wallet-to-wallet interactions have been refined with standardized protocols for direct secure proximity handshakes and connections. New requirements have been set for wallets, relying parties and credential issuers to support trust-anchor retrieval from Trusted Lists under ETSI TS 119 612 and Lists of Trusted Entities (LoTEs) under ETSI TS 119 602. Trusted Lists consist of country-level registries of qualified trust service providers (QTSPs), while LoTEs provide machine-readable registries of wallet providers, relying parties and attribute authorities.

Overall, the release of ARF v3.0.0 marks the shift of the EUDI Wallet project toward assessing and certifying digital identity wallets ahead of their anticipated (though not by enough Europeans) operational deadline in December.

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