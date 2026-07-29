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Czech police say secunet cuts border processing times under EES

Early deployment delivers results showing reduction in processing time
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Czech police say secunet cuts border processing times under EES
 

Having deployed biometric technology from Germany’s secunet in adapting to the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES), border police in the Czech Republic have confirmed that it minimizes waiting times for travellers in spite of the more complex EES processes.

According to a release, secunet’s automated border control systems integrate seamlessly with the EES, capturing biometric facial images at self-service kiosks to automatically verify travellers’ identities. It quotes Petr Malovec, deputy director for the Foreign Police Service directorate with the Police of the Czech Republic, who says the Czech border police were “well prepared for the EES roll-out, and the launch went very smoothly.”

It was important, Malovec says, that “despite the additional workload, our staff could continue to focus on their core tasks and that travellers would continue to enjoy a pleasant travel experience. We have achieved these objectives too, and secunet’s solutions have played a key role in helping us do so.”

Made in the EU, for the EU

Czech police have been using secunet’s easygate border control systems since before the introduction of the EES in April 2026. Per the release, the force relies on “a comprehensive package of integrated solutions from the secunet border gears portfolio, such as secunet easytower facial recognition cameras and the secunet easyserver central server component.”

Early roll out of secunet’s tech means police already have the data from live operations to show significant reductions in processing time, which averages 24 seconds per person.

In addition to efficiency, the force also touts secunet’s European pedigree as a plus for European digital sovereignty.

EES went live in April 2026 in all states in the Schengen Area. It requires third-country nationals to be registered with a facial image and four fingerprints at Schengen land, sea and air borders.  In addition to the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria and Switzerland also rely on border control technology from secunet for EES.

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