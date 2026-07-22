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Dermalog and ID Centric partner on end-to-end biometric digital identity

Strategic partnership to make broad gov’t, enterprise market push
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
Dermalog and ID Centric partner on end-to-end biometric digital identity
 

Hamburg, Germany-headquartered Dermalog and ID Centric will work together to jointly pursue opportunities to develop and sell end-to-end, biometrics-backed digital identity solutions across government and enterprise markets under a new strategic partnership.

Their combined capabilities include biometric enrollment and authentication, national identity systems, digital ID ecosystems, and next generation credentials, such as for travel, according to an announcement from the partners.

ID Centric is based in Singapore and Malysia, and has also been building biometric payment cards with sensors from Idex Biometrics. The company provides a platform that it says provides infrastructure for the secure delivery of services through biometrics.

Dermalog and ID Centric already work together to support Knoxtech Solutions in the implementation of the Maldives’ Smart Identity Card (SIC) and National Integrated Identity System (NIIS).

“We are proud to partner with Dermalog as we develop the next generation of digital identity ecosystems for governments, enterprises, and citizens globally,” says ID Centric Founder and CEO Michael Gardener. “Together, we share a common vision of building trusted, secure, and future-ready identity solutions that enable nations to embrace digital transformation with security and confidence.”

Dermalog thanks Filipinos for adoption

Dermalog’s experience in the APAC region includes a deployment of its biometrics to support Philippines’ driver’s license issuance by the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS).

The company has been providing the ABIS for the system’s face and fingerprint biometrics for years. The deployment included the distribution of high-definition web cameras, fingerprint scanners and digital signature pads to 265 Land Transportation Office (LTO) District Offices across the country, as Dermalog details in a post and video celebrating the success of the partnership.

“Technology can only deliver meaningful results when people are willing to adopt and use it. The participation of Filipino citizens has been essential to advancing the digitalization of land transportation services,” says Dermalog CEO Günther Mull in the statement reported by Inquirer.net.

“We hope to have further opportunities to support the Filipino people through projects that promote efficiency, integrity, public safety, and trust in government services,” he adds.

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