DHS looks to consolidate aging biometric examination tools

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is exploring the acquisition of a multimodal examination platform that would allow government biometric specialists to review fingerprints, facial images, irises, and latent prints from within a single integrated environment.

A Request for Information (RFI) issued by DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) seeks details from technology companies about available software, integration approaches, and costs.

The notice is for market research and does not constitute a solicitation or commit the government to making a purchase.

OBIM operates the department’s central biometric identification services, providing identity information to federal, state, and local government personnel who need to determine who they have encountered and whether the person may pose a security or public safety risk.

Although much of the initial matching process is automated, human examiners remain necessary when biometric searches produce uncertain results, when records contain errors, or when candidate lists require expert adjudication.

OBIM describes its Biometric Support Center as the largest biometric examiner operation in the U.S. government and says it supports mission critical services around the clock.

The center, however, continues to rely on several separate and increasingly outdated examination systems. One internally developed tool is more than 20 years old and supports only ten-print fingerprint work, according to the RFI.

DHS now wants to determine whether commercial technology can consolidate those functions without tying OBIM to a particular biometric matching vendor.

The contemplated platform would support fingerprints, facial recognition, iris recognition, and latent-print examination, and needs to be able to operate in a high-volume environment where examiners may be required to review biometric results in real time, while also integrating with OBIM’s existing biometric system and complying with DHS security requirements.

The examination platform would not itself collect biometrics from travelers, immigration applicants, or other individuals.

Live biometric collection hardware and software are specifically excluded from the market inquiry. DHS also expects the system to operate on government furnished equipment.

Beyond basic image comparison, the department is seeking tools that can improve how examiners inspect, correct, and document biometric records.

Vendors are being asked to explain what image enhancement and visualization functions their products provide, what kinds of unimodal or multimodal examinations they support, and whether examiner decisions can be preserved for later quality review.

That information could include feature markings, image processing actions, and other records showing how an examiner reached a conclusion.

DHS is also interested in configurable quality assurance functions. A system might, for example, select a specified percentage of transactions for review or subject the work of examiners to additional scrutiny.

Another requirement concerns errors within biometric records themselves. The RFI asks companies to describe whether their software can correct problems such as improperly segmented fingerprints or iris images assigned to the wrong eye, and how those corrections would be transmitted back to OBIM’s underlying biometric system.

Companies must also explain their search, reporting, and system integration capabilities.

DHS wants high-level architectural information showing how each proposed tool would communicate with backend biometric databases, along with minimum hardware requirements and the support available when technical problems arise.

The department is contemplating licensing for no more than 100 users.

Respondents must provide separate cost information for the software, individual licenses, annual maintenance, training, system integration, and around-the-clock support. They are also being asked to describe how customer requested enhancements would be handled.

Companies will be required to evaluate their products against a separate set of Biometric Support Center requirements. Each capability must be marked as currently available, partially available, unavailable, or planned for a future release.

The capability statement is limited to ten pages, although the detailed requirements response does not count toward that limit. DHS is encouraging submissions from businesses of all sizes and ownership categories.

The response deadline is August 12 at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

The market inquiry reflects a persistent challenge for large biometric systems. Automated matching algorithms can rapidly search enormous collections, but consequential identity decisions still often depend on trained examiners who must interpret imperfect images, distinguish close candidates, and correct errors before they propagate through government databases.

By seeking a single examination environment, OBIM is exploring whether human decisions can be made more efficiently and documented more consistently across different biometric modalities.

Whether that inquiry results in a procurement remains undecided. DHS says no solicitation currently exists and vendors responding to the RFI will receive no competitive advantage in any later acquisition.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | DHS | multimodal biometrics | OBIM | RFI