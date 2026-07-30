Docless verification is the road to the future of identity in Europe: Shufti

A new whitepaper from Shufti looks at the future of docless verification in Europe.

Three factors, it says, are reshaping digital onboarding across Europe: experiential factors and customer demand for frictionless journeys, regulatory shifts toward digital identity, and the increasing pressure on identity verification tools to handle AI-assisted fraud attacks. “These pressures compound rather than cancel each other,” the paper says. “Businesses must reduce onboarding friction, support Europe’s rapidly expanding digital identity ecosystem, and satisfy increasingly demanding assurance requirements at the same time.”

Enter docless verification, which combines authoritative data source identity verification and government-backed eIDs with independently audited biometric assurance and e-signatures.

Challenge in balancing KYC compliance, business conversion

Onboarding friction, Shufti says, is a “measurable revenue problem.” Losing people means losing customers means losing money, and friction is a major cause of erosion.

“A regulated platform processing 100,000 monthly registrations with an average customer

lifetime value of 300 euros and a 40 percent abandonment rate attributable to verification friction is forfeiting approximately 12 million euros in potential annual revenue.”

But friction from one perspective is protection from another. Applied improperly, it can hurt – yet the consequences of too little friction can be worse. Equipped with advanced tools for biometric deception, fraudsters have targeted account creation and onboarding as a gold mine: according to Shufti’s internal verification data, “overall deepfake powered identity fraud is likely to surge up to 495 percent by the end of 2026,” taking into account document deepfakes and synthetic IDs.

Changing regulations and priorities reflect the new era of fraud. Europe has bought into digital ID with the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) scheme, which puts identity on track to become foundational infrastructure.

Unified trust architecture best suits EU model

Shufti says organizations that will be able to most efficiently integrate EUDI Wallet acceptance are those that have already partnered with a provider who has built the required infrastructure: “active eIDV for receiving government-backed identity attestations, biometric liveness detection for higher level of assurance in customer verification and a single API architecture that can accommodate new identity schemes as they are certified by the government.”

This is indicative of an overall trend that is seeing identity, authentication and trust services shift from being separate categories to a convergent bundle of services. “The emergence of national eID schemes, the European Digital Identity Wallet, high-assurance biometric identity binding requirements, and Qualified Electronic Signatures is creating a single trust ecosystem in which identity, authentication, attribute sharing, and transaction authorisation operate together rather than separately.”

The shift has significant implications for the identity verification market. Siloed products are being subsumed into holistic solutions. “Organizations that continue integrating separate point solutions for identity verification, biometric assurance, wallet acceptance, and trust services may face increasing operational complexity as new regulatory requirements emerge.”

Conversely, “organizations that adopt a unified trust architecture are better positioned to accommodate future identity schemes, EUDI Wallet deployment, and evolving assurance requirements without repeated integration projects.”

Docless gives options without ID requirement

But the future is yet to come, and while eIDs and digital identity wallets are ascendant in the EU for KYC and IDV, Shufti says “the reality is that eID availability, adoption, and customer readiness vary significantly across markets.” Larger markets, like Germany, France and Spain, have eID coverage up to 95 percent – whereas Greece sits at just 25 percent.

“Passive docless verification helps bridge this gap by enabling identity verification through trusted government, telecom, credit, utility, and consumer data sources without requiring customers to present documents or authenticate through an eID. As a result, organizations can deliver broader verification coverage, reduce onboarding friction, and create a smoother path towards future digital identity frameworks without sacrificing customer experience or compliance.” The model also allows for escalation to active docless verification as required for higher-risk sectors.

From Shufti’s perspective, docless verification is the logical bridge to a fully digitized future for identity verification – in part because the tools exist. “European regulated businesses do not need to build docless verification infrastructure from scratch,” the whitepaper says. “The eID schemes are live, the regulatory framework is set, and the verification capability already exists. What matters is choosing a provider who has already built it end to end.”

Article Topics

biometrics | e-ID | electronic-signature | Europe | identity assurance | identity verification | Shufti